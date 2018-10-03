Jared, Jensen & Misha Answer Your 'Supernatural' Fan Questions!

Listen up, Supernatural devotees! You have just about a week to go to before you can run out to buy a copy of TV Guide Magazine with the gorgeous trio of Jensen Ackles (Dean Winchester), Jared Padalecki (Sam Winchester), and Misha Collins (Castiel) on the cover.

Inside, you’ll find four pages of wonder on The CW series, including a lengthy roundtable interview with the three stars at their most amusing. TVGM and TV Insider's Ileane Rudolph flew to Vancouver to visit the huge and impressively deco-decorated Men of Letters bunker set to sit with the guys for an hour and observe several scenes, one of which was very moving. One thing anyone who meets these guys can't deny is their chemistry — these co-stars truly care deeply for one another.

Thank you to all of you fans for submitting close to 300 questions for the cast — we wish we could have asked all of them! A number of them made it into our upcoming Supernatural cover story in the magazine (stay tuned!), but a handful were cut for space. Luckily, we still have those answers from the actors themselves!

Check out their responses below. And if you don't see your question, be sure to pick up the Oct. 15-22 issue to see if yours made the mag!

Does Sam get even a moment in Season 14 to feel relief and happiness that Lucifer (Mark Pellegrino) is finally dead? I think he and Rowena (Ruth Connell) should get a drink and go out dancing. — Wayward AF

Jared Padalecki: Anytime! I would love to dance with Ruthie and have a drink. That’s funny.

Jensen Ackles: She would need stills if they were going to dance.

Padalecki: But to really answer the question, the reason Sam and Rowena haven’t had a drink just yet and gone dancing is there’s still work to be done. Lucifer is dead, but his brother is missing. It’s still not…

Ackles: Celebration time.

Padalecki: Still not a sunny day quite yet.

Did Cas get his wings back? He seems to come and go rapidly like he used to do when he had them. How did he get to Syria so fast? — MJ

Misha Collins: Can we talk about that frankly? So Cas says, “Hello I’m back from Syria with fruit from the Tree of Life.” And it’s like, how the hell did that happen? But we knew that Cas needed to have fruit from the Tree of Life in March of 2017 because that's when we recorded that episode — which was the ScoobyNatural episode.

So, they wrote that a year in advance. And they had to somehow figure out how to justify it 12 months later, at that point. Actually, as it turned out, Cas hadn't gotten his wings back—

Ackles: And couldn't travel.

Collins: And couldn’t travel. I think we have to assume that Cas either smuggled himself on a military cargo jet, or he was in coach, middle seat for Tel Aviv, and then took a bus overland from there. [Laughs]

Supernatural, Season 14 Premiere, Thursday, October 11, 8/7c, The CW

