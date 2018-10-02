Who Is Jamie Siminoff? Details on the Newest 'Shark Tank' Investor

If at first you don't succeed, try try again. That's Ring CEO's Jamie Siminoff life motto.

In a full-circle moment, he's the newest guest investor shark to join Season 10 of Shark Tank, and you might recognize him. Siminoff once was pitching his business idea, doorbot (a wifi video doorbell), to the sharks on a 2013 episode.

All passed except Kevin O'Leary, who offered him a deal, but in the end, Siminoff walked out of the tank without shaking hands.

Fast-forward to 2018, Siminoff worked on his strategy and product, teamed up with billionaire Virgin founder Richard Branson, changed the name of his business, and sold it to Amazon for over $1 billion — yes, with a "B."

The entrepreneur has also founded two other companies: PhoneTag and Unsubscribe.com, which he sold in 2009 and 2011, respectively.

Season 10 will be a special season for the Emmy-nominated reality business show.

Besides celebrating 200 episodes, the series is featuring two other new guest sharks along with Siminoff: former athlete Charles Barkley and businessman Matt Higgins.

And, of course, powerhouse fan favorites are back, including Sarah Blakely, Bethenny Frankel, Rohan Oza, and Alex Rodriguez as well as the OGs sharks — Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, and Kevin O'Leary.

Check out Siminoff's original Shark Tank pitch below:

Shark Tank, Season 10 Premiere, Sunday, Oct. 7, 10/9c, ABC