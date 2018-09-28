Hillary Clinton Makes Special Guest Appearance on 'Murphy Brown' Revival (VIDEO)

Another hit series made a triumphant return to television as Murphy Brown's revival premiered Thursday September 27, but they had one big surprise up their sleeve — a guest appearance by Hillary Clinton.

The former Secretary of State's role was kept a secret until the highly anticipated premiere aired, shocking many viewers in the process. Clinton's walk-on role? She interviewed for a secretary position with Murphy Brown (Candice Bergen) herself.

Roush Review: 'Murphy Brown' Is Back, as Outspoken as Ever Candice Bergen still packs a punch as news-diva Murphy, even when the revival feels late to the game in an age of late-night political satire.

In a video released by CBS, the show's creator Diane English says Clinton's role was "a sort of pipe dream that we had back when we were starting to put the show together in January, and then it happened." Needless to say, it sounds as though the surprise for fans was nearly as big for those working on the show when they found out the former presidential candidate would stop by.

"We were very excited of course, it was just moving on many levels," Bergen said of the experience. And while this role may surprise viewers, they can look forward to seeing Clinton again on Madam Secretary this October, as she's set to appear alongside her fellow Secretaries of State General Colin Powell and Madeleine Albright.

Laughs abound in the Murphy Brown scene in which Clinton appears, as Murphy asks her what kind of secretarial experience she has, and Clinton's response is that she served four years as secretary to a big organization. "She's got a great dry wit, which I think is perfect for this secretary bit that she does," star Faith Ford says in the segment.

While fans and viewers may remain surprised, check out the segment below to hear how the special appearance all came together for the Murphy Brown premiere.

Murphy Brown, Thursdays, 9:30/8:30c, CBS