5 Classic TV Episodes to Watch This Christmas

TV Guide Magazine
Comments
Candice Bergen in 'Murphy Brown'
CBS/Everett Collection

It’s Christmas! Unwrap presents, eat too much, and collect your loved ones to settle in with some old friends.

Little House on the Prairie “Christmas at Plum Creek” (11am/10c, Cozi TV)

In a tears-guaranteed 1974 hour that echoes “The Gift of the Magi,” the Ingalls family scrimp, trade and take on extra work to get presents for one another. And little Carrie uses her Christmas penny to buy something special for the baby Jesus!

Melissa Sue Anderson, Lindsay /Sidney Greenbush, and Melissa Gilbert for 'Little House on the Prairie'

Little House on the Prairie (Credit: ©NBC/Courtesy Everett Collection)

Bewitched “Santa Comes to Visit and Stays and Stays” (noon/11am c, FETV)

Achoo! A sneeze from bumbling Esmeralda (Alice Ghostley) accidentally summons Santa (Ronald Long) to the Stephens household in this 1969 lark. Because Samantha (Elizabeth Montgomery) can’t reverse another witch’s spell, she hatches an alternate escape plan. Hint: It involves reindeer.

Walker, Texas Ranger “A Ranger Christmas” (5/4c, H&I)

Walker (Chuck Norris) tells a group of orphans the story of Hayes Cooper (also Norris), a Texas Ranger in 1876. With a stolen baby, a scalp-seeking Comanche, and a life-threatening windstorm, this moving 1996 episode doesn’t follow the usual Christmas formula.

TBS & TNT Holiday Schedule 2023: 'A Christmas Story,' 'Elf,' 'Friends' Episodes & More
Related

TBS & TNT Holiday Schedule 2023: 'A Christmas Story,' 'Elf,' 'Friends' Episodes & More

Murphy Brown “I’m Dreaming of a Brown Christmas” (6/5c, Rewind TV)

Former Scrooge Murphy (Candice Bergen, above) aims to give son Avery a perfect first Noel — “not the Yuletide massacres I grew up with” — in a very funny 1992 outing. She even orders in snow! Then Aunt Brooke (Marian Seldes) arrives. Followed by Murphy’s dad (Darren McGavin). Cue family feud!

Green Acres “An Old-Fashioned Christmas” (9:30/8:30c, MeTV)

From 1966: Oliver (Eddie Albert) wants a real tree, but he’ll need a permit to chop one down — and he’ll have to somehow resist a fake with gen-u-ine spruce spray to “pine up your room for hours.”

Bewitched - ABC

Bewitched where to stream

Green Acres - CBS

Green Acres where to stream

Little House on the Prairie - NBC

Little House on the Prairie where to stream

Walker, Texas Ranger - CBS

Walker, Texas Ranger where to stream

Bewitched

Green Acres

Little House on the Prairie

Murphy Brown

Walker, Texas Ranger

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Ryan O'Neal in 'The Driver'
1
Ryan O’Neal’s Cause of Death Revealed
'9-1-1,' 'When Calls the Heart,' and 'CSI: Vegas'
2
10 Best TV Cliffhangers of 2023
Las Vegas - James Caan, Molly Sims, Josh Duhamel - 'The Story of Owe' - Season 4
3
‘Las Vegas’ Finally Coming to Streaming, 15 Years After NBC Show’s End
'Succession,' 'Reservation Dogs,' and 'NCIS: LA' are shows we lost in 2023
4
34 Shows We Lost in 2023
Imogene Scott (Violett Beane) and Anna (Lauren Patten) in Hulu's 'Death and Other Details'
5
‘Death and Other Details’ EPs Preview Fabulous High-Seas Mystery