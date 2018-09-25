'Dancing With the Stars' Premiere: Ranking the Best & Worst Performances (VIDEO)

Season 27 of Dancing With The Stars kicked off Monday, and the 13 new celebrity contestants got their chance to shine in front of the judges — Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Bruno Tonioli — as they also tapped and shimmed their way into voter's hearts.

The first night of competition featured such dances as the jive, the cha cha, the foxtrot, and the salsa. There are some early frontrunners in Tinashe, Milo Manheim, and Juan Pablo Di Pace, who all performed extremely well in their debut. Unfortunately, Bachelor franchise fan favorite Joe Amabile didn't fare as well on his first night.

We ranked the first set of DWTS performances below with our picks of the best to worst:

1. Milo Manheim and Witney Carson, Cha Cha – “Free Free Free” by Pitbull featuring Theron Theron

Judge's score: 20 out of 30

2. DeMarcus Ware and Lindsay Arnold, Cha Cha – “Sweet Sensation” by Flo Rida

Judge's score: 23 out of 30



3. Alexis Ren and Alan Bersten, Jive – “Good Golly Miss Molly” by Little Richard

Judge's score: 21 out of 30

4. Bobby Bones and Sharna Burgess, Jive – “T-R-O-U-B-L-E” by Travis Tritt

Judge's score: 20 out of 30

5. Danelle Umstead and Artem Chigvintsev, Foxtrot – “Rise Up” by Andra Day

Judge's score: 18 out of 30

6. Juan Pablo Di Pace and Cheryl Burke, Salsa – “Dinero” by Jennifer Lopez featuring DJ Khaled & Cardi B

Judge's score: 22 out of 30

7. Nancy McKeon and Val Chmerkovskiy, Quickstep – “It Don’t Mean a Thing” by Club Des Belugas

Judge's score: 18 out of 30

8. Tinashe and Brandon Armstrong, Jive – “I’m a Lady” by Meghan Trainor

Judge's score: 23 out of 30

9. John Schneider and Emma Slater, Foxtrot – “Good Ol’ Boys from Dukes of Hazzard” by Waylon Jennings

Judge's score: 18 out of 30

10. Nikki Glaser and Gleb Savchenko, Salsa – “YES” by Louisa featuring 2 Chainz

Judge's score: 17 out of 30

11. Mary Lou Retton and Sasha Farber, Cha Cha – “Treasure” by Bruno Mars

Judge's score: 19 out of 30

12. Evanna Lynch and Keo Motsepe, Foxtrot – “Do You Believe in Magic” by Aly & AJ

Judge's score: 18 out of 30

13. Joe “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile and Jenna Johnson, Quickstep – “Fish Out of Water” by Leo Soul

Judge's score: 14 out of 30

Dancing With the Stars, Mondays and Tuesdays, 8/7c, ABC