'Dancing With the Stars' Premiere: Ranking the Best & Worst Performances (VIDEO)
Season 27 of Dancing With The Stars kicked off Monday, and the 13 new celebrity contestants got their chance to shine in front of the judges — Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Bruno Tonioli — as they also tapped and shimmed their way into voter's hearts.
The first night of competition featured such dances as the jive, the cha cha, the foxtrot, and the salsa. There are some early frontrunners in Tinashe, Milo Manheim, and Juan Pablo Di Pace, who all performed extremely well in their debut. Unfortunately, Bachelor franchise fan favorite Joe Amabile didn't fare as well on his first night.
'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Witney Carson on Partner Milo Manheim, Favorite Theme Weeks & More
Plus, she opens up about her 'Bachelor' fandom and thoughts on possibly earning her second Mirror Ball.
We ranked the first set of DWTS performances below with our picks of the best to worst:
1. Milo Manheim and Witney Carson, Cha Cha – “Free Free Free” by Pitbull featuring Theron Theron
Judge's score: 20 out of 30
2. DeMarcus Ware and Lindsay Arnold, Cha Cha – “Sweet Sensation” by Flo Rida
Judge's score: 23 out of 30
3. Alexis Ren and Alan Bersten, Jive – “Good Golly Miss Molly” by Little Richard
Judge's score: 21 out of 30
'Dancing With the Stars' Season 27 Voting Phone Numbers
Want to vote for your favorites? Find out how here!
4. Bobby Bones and Sharna Burgess, Jive – “T-R-O-U-B-L-E” by Travis Tritt
Judge's score: 20 out of 30
5. Danelle Umstead and Artem Chigvintsev, Foxtrot – “Rise Up” by Andra Day
Judge's score: 18 out of 30
6. Juan Pablo Di Pace and Cheryl Burke, Salsa – “Dinero” by Jennifer Lopez featuring DJ Khaled & Cardi B
Judge's score: 22 out of 30
9 Stars Whose Careers 'Dancing With the Stars' Revived (PHOTOS)
The reality competition has turned out to be a smart move for many.
7. Nancy McKeon and Val Chmerkovskiy, Quickstep – “It Don’t Mean a Thing” by Club Des Belugas
Judge's score: 18 out of 30
8. Tinashe and Brandon Armstrong, Jive – “I’m a Lady” by Meghan Trainor
Judge's score: 23 out of 30
9. John Schneider and Emma Slater, Foxtrot – “Good Ol’ Boys from Dukes of Hazzard” by Waylon Jennings
Judge's score: 18 out of 30
'Dancing with the Stars' Season 27 Cast Talks Theme Nights, Rehearsals & More (PHOTOS)
Plus, find out how they deal with nerves.
10. Nikki Glaser and Gleb Savchenko, Salsa – “YES” by Louisa featuring 2 Chainz
Judge's score: 17 out of 30
11. Mary Lou Retton and Sasha Farber, Cha Cha – “Treasure” by Bruno Mars
Judge's score: 19 out of 30
12. Evanna Lynch and Keo Motsepe, Foxtrot – “Do You Believe in Magic” by Aly & AJ
Judge's score: 18 out of 30
Derek Hough Talks 'World of Dance,' His Upcoming Solo Tour & a Possible Show With Sister Julianne
Plus, why he wants an audience vote on the NBC series and if he's returning to acting soon.
13. Joe “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile and Jenna Johnson, Quickstep – “Fish Out of Water” by Leo Soul
Judge's score: 14 out of 30
Tell us who your favorite was in the poll below:
Dancing With the Stars, Mondays and Tuesdays, 8/7c, ABCAlertMe