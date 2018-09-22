9 Stars Whose Careers ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Revived (PHOTOS)
Sometimes the word “stars” in Dancing With the Stars seems like a stretch — it’s not like producers of the ABC hit are getting Meryl Streep or Tom Cruise to do the cha-cha-cha on live TV.
But the reality competition — which is heading into its 27th season — has turned out to be a smart career move for many contestants. In the gallery above, check out 9 celebs who got professional boosts from their time on the show.
Dancing With the Stars, Season 27 Premiere, Monday, September 24, 8/7c, ABC
