'Dancing With the Stars' Season 27 Voting Phone Numbers

Season 27 of Dancing With the Stars kicks off with a two-night premiere, starting Monday, September 24 and spills over with sequined onto Tuesday, September 25.

This season boasts a bounty of fresh talent, hot faces, sports heroes and beloved stars, and with a baker's dozen of big talent, the show is eliminating a couple in the first week! So, if you want your favorite celeb to survive Week 1 and possibly win the coveted Mirror Ball Trophy, you've got to vote! Bookmark this page so that you can come back and find the numbers of your favorite dancers.

How to Vote

For week one, viewers may cast their votes for their favorite Dancing with the Stars couples via phone and online on Monday night, beginning from the start of the episode on the East Coast at 8pm ET/5pm PT and closing at 4am ET/1am PT on Tuesday.

On Tuesday night, fans can vote online here during the live broadcast in the Eastern and Central time zones. The live viewer vote will open after all of the eligible couples have finished their dances and will remain open for approximately five minutes before the elimination is revealed.

Week 1's eliminated couple will be determined based Monday's judges’ scores and viewer votes, Tuesday's judges’ scores, along with the results of the live viewer vote performed during the live show broadcast.

Season 27 Voting Phone Numbers

Alexis Ren and Alan Bersten, 1-800-868-3401

Bobby Bones and Sharna Burgess, 1-800-868-3402

Danelle Umstead and Artem Chigvintsev, 1-800-868-3403

DeMarcus Ware and Lindsay Arnold, 1-800-868-3404

Evanna Lynch and Keo Motsepe, 1-800-868-3405

Joe Amabile and Jenna Johnson, 1-800-868-3406

John Schneider and Emma Slater, 1-800-868-3407

Juan Pablo Di Pace and Cheryl Burke, 1-800-868-3408

Mary Lou Retton and Sasha Farber, 1-800-868-3409

Milo Manheim and Witney Carson, 1-800-868-3410

Nancy McKeon and Val Chmerkovskiy, 1-800-868-3411

Nikki Glaser and Gleb Savchenko, 1-800-868-3412

Tinashe and Brandon Armstrong, 1-800-868-3413