Tamron Hall Confirms New Daytime Talk Show (VIDEO)

Tamron Hall, formerly a Today show co-host, will be making her daytime TV debut in Fall 2019.

The journalist announced that her syndicated show will air on ABC Owned Television Stations Group channels after the past few months in development.

“I’m thrilled to partner with the ABC Owned Television Stations Group to bring our show – which will aim to showcase real joy and laughter, as well as inspiration in the face of adversity – to audiences across the country,” Hall said in a statement.

“Having grown up professionally as a local news reporter and anchor, I know that it’s vital to tell stories that reflect local communities. I couldn’t be more humbled to return to daytime television backed by such a phenomenal team at an iconic company. The best daytime TV is the kind where you listen before you talk, and with my partners at Disney|ABC, that’s what we’ll deliver next fall!”

No word yet on what time slot the show will take, but Deadline is reporting it could replace Rachael Ray or Right This Minute.

Hall left NBC News in 2017, right before Megyn Kelly made her 9am TV debut. She was also an anchor on MSNBC with MSNBC Live with Tamron Hall and hosted Deadline: Crime with Tamron Hall for Investigation Discovery.

“We’re excited to bring Tamron Hall to our ABC Owned Stations next fall and are confident she’ll be a unique and welcome voice in daytime,” Wendy McMahon, president, ABC Owned Television Stations Group said. “Tamron is refreshingly authentic and approachable. She genuinely cares about people, their struggles and their triumphs. We know she’ll connect with our audiences in a personal and positive way.”

Hall will be joining Kelly Clarkson, who recently announced her musically-themed daytime talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, will premiere on NBC in 2019.

Watch Hall's message to fans below: