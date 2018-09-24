People's Choice Awards 2018: 'Shadowhunters,' 'This Is Us' & More on the Full List of Nominees

This years People's Choice Awards will give fans a lot to think over with its extensive list of nominees.

From Shadowhunters to Grey's Anatomy and This Is Us, the TV nominations include some definite fan favorites and the film categories include Marvel's Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War.

The winners can only be decided by the fans, and they have plenty of time to cast their vote between now and October 19. The official event airs Sunday, November 11 on E! — the awards' new home.

Be sure to scroll through the list, and don't forget to vote for your favorites!

This Is Us

Film

Movie of 2018

Black Panther
Avengers: Infinity War
Incredibles 2
Fifty Shades Freed
A Quiet Place

Comedy Movie of 2018

Love, Simon
Blockers
The Spy Who Dumped Me
Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again
Crazy Rich Asians

Action Movie of 2018

Black Panther
Avengers: Infinity War
Deadpool 2
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Ocean's 8

Drama Movie of 2018

Fifty Shades Freed
12 Strong
Red Sparrow
Midnight Sun
A Quiet Place

Family Movie of 2018

Incredibles 2
A Wrinkle in Time
Hotel Transylvania 3
I Can Only Imagine
Christopher Robin

Male Movie Star of 2018

Chris Hemsworth, Avengers: Infinity War
Robert Downey Jr., Avengers: Infinity War
Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther
Chris Pratt, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Nick Robinson, Love, Simon

Female Movie Star of 2018

Scarlett Johansson, Avengers: Infinity War
Sandra Bullock, Ocean's 8
Anne Hathaway, Ocean's 8
Lily James, Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again
Bryce Dallas Howard, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

Drama Movie Star of 2018

John Krasinski, A Quiet Place
Emily Blunt, A Quiet Place
Jennifer Lawrence, Red Sparrow
Chris Hemsworth, 12 Strong
Jamie Dornan, Fifty Shades Freed

Comedy Star of 2018

Melissa McCarthy, Life of the Party
John Cena, Blockers
Nick Robinson, Love, Simon
Amanda Seyfried, Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again
Mila Kunis, The Spy Who Dumped Me

Action Movie Star of 2018

Chris Hemsworth, Avengers: Infinity War
Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool 2
Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther
Danai Gurira, Black Panther
Chris Pratt, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

TV

Show of 2018

This Is Us
Grey's Anatomy
The Big Bang Theory
13 Reasons Why
Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

Drama Show of 2018

This Is Us
Grey's Anatomy
13 Reasons Why
Riverdale
The Handmaid's Tale

Comedy Show of 2018

The Big Bang Theory
Modern Family
Black-ish
Orange Is the New Black
The Good Place

The Good Place

Revival Show of 2018

American Idol
One Day at a Time
Queer Eye
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Dynasty

Reality Show of 2018

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Queer Eye
Keeping Up With the Kardashians
Chrisley Knows Best
Vanderpump Rules

Competition Show of 2018

The Voice
Ellen's Game of Games
Big Brother
RuPaul's Drag Race
America's Got Talent

Male TV Star of 2018

Andrew Lincoln, The Walking Dead
Cole Sprouse, Riverdale
Justin Chambers, Grey's Anatomy
Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor
Harry Shum Jr., Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

Female TV Star of 2018

Ellen Pompeo, Grey's Anatomy
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Camila Mendes, Riverdale
Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Muder
Katherine McNamara, Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

Drama TV Star of 2018

Ellen Pompeo, Grey's Anatomy
Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: SVU
KJ Apa, Riverdale
Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why

Grey's Anatomy

Comedy TV Star of 2018

Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Kristen Bell, The Good Place
Sofia Vergara, Modern Family
Drew Barrymore, Santa Clarita Diet

Daytime Talk Show of 2018

The Ellen DeGeneres Show
Steve
Live With Kelly and Ryan
The Real
Red Table Talk With Jada Pinkett Smith

Nighttime Talk Show of 2018

Jimmy Kimmel Live!
The Late Late Show With James Corden
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen

Competition Contestant of 2018

Nikki Bella, Dancing With the Stars
Maddie Poppe, American Idol
Brynn Cartelli, The Voice
Cody Nickson, The Amazing Race
Eva Igo, World of Dance

Reality TV Star of 2018

Khloe Kardashian, Keeping Up With the Kardashians
Antoni Porowski, Queer Eye
Joanna Gaines, Fixer Upper
Paul "Pauly D" DelVecchio, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Nikki Bella, Total Bellas

Bingeworthy Show of 2018

Outlander
Queer Eye
Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
13 Reasons Why
Shameless

Sci-fi/Fantasy Show of 2018

Supernatural
The Originals
The Expanse
Wynonna Earp
Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

Music

Male Artist of 2018

Drake
Keith Urban
Ed Sheeran
Shawn Medes
Bruno Mars

Female Artist of 2018

Taylor Swift
Cardi B
Ariana Grande
Camila Cabello
Nicki Minaj

Group of 2018

Twenty One Pilots
Panic! At the Disco
5 Seconds of Summer
BTS
Super Junior

Album of 2018

Cardi B, Invasion of Privacy
Camila Cabello, Camila
Shawn Mendes, Shawn Mendes
Ariana Grande, Sweetner
Nicki Minaj, Queen

Song of 2018

Ariana Grande, "No Tears Left to Cry"
Shawn Mendes, "In My Blood"
Selena Gomez, "Back to You"
Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin, "I Like It"
BTS, "Idol"

Country Artist of 2018

Thomas Rhett
Luke Bryan
Carrie Underwood
Blake Shelton
Keith Urban

Latin Artist of 2018

Becky G
CNCO
J Balvin
Bad Bunny
Shakira

The Voice

Music Video fo 2018

Selena Gomez, "Back to You"
Ariana Grande, "No Tears Left to Cry"
Childish Gambino, "This Is America"
Camila Cabello, "Never Be the Same"
BTS, "Idol"

Concert Tour of 2018

Beyoncé & Jay Z, On the Run II Tour
Taylor Swift, Reputation Tour
Britney Spears, Piece of Me Tour
Katy Perry, Witness Tour
Super Junior, Super Show 7

Pop Culture

Beauty Influencer of 2018

NIKKIETUTORIALS
Bretman Rock
Brooklyn and Bailey
Jackie Aina
James Charles

Taylor Swift

Social Star of 2018

Shane Dawson
Jenna Marbles
Amanda Cerny
The Dolan Twins
Lele Pons

Animal Star of 2018

Lil Bub
Crusoe the Celebrity Dachshund
Gone to the Snow Dogs
Cole & Marmalade
April the Giraffe

Social Celebrity of 2018

Ellen DeGeneres
Chrissy Teigen
BTS
Taylor Swift
Selena Gomez

Cardi B

Comedy Act of 2018

Kevin Hart
Tiffany Haddish
Ali Wong
Marlon Wayans
Amy Schumer

Style Star of 2018

Zendaya
Blake Lively
Emma Watson
Beyoncé
Harry Styles

Game Changer of 2018

Colin Kaepernick
Serena Williams
Cristiano Ronaldo
Aly Raisman
Nia Jax

Pop Podcast of 2018

Amy Schumer Presents: 3 Girls, 1 Keith
Scrubbing in With Becca Tilley & Tanya Rad
Anna Faris Is Unqualified
LADYGANG
Chicks in the Office

