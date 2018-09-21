'Shadowhunters' Star Katherine McNamara Joins 'Arrow' for Season 7

Fans of Arrow andShadowhunters, get ready for your worlds to collide as Katherine McNamara has been cast as a recurring Season 7 character on the former CW series.

McNamara will play a cunning thief and street fighter named Maya from Star City who is ready for any fight, TV Line reports. The actress is best known for her role as Clary on the Freeform series Shadowhunters.

The actress confirmed the news on Twitter on Friday, writing, "THRILLED to finally be able to share this news. So excited to be joining @CW_Arrow!"

This news comes just months after it was revealed that Shadowhunters would end after three seasons with the final 12 episodes airing in spring 2019. Freeform will also air a two-hour finale. Luckily for McNamara, the new role won't be too big of an adjustment as Arrow's fandom is just as passionate as that of Shadowhunters.

Apart from those series, McNamara recently reprised her role as Sonya in The Maze Runner trilogy's latest installment The Maze Runner: The Death Cure.

On Arrow, she joins other previously-announced Season 7 additions: Supernatural's Holly Elissa, The Magicians' Miranda Edwards, and Van Helsing's Michael Jonsson as the Longbow Hunters.

Also returning for Season 7 will be series regular Colton Haynes as Roy Harper.

Make sure to tune in for the Arrow Season 7 premiere, as McNamara will reportedly appear within the first half of the season.

Arrow, Season 7 Premiere, Monday, October 15, 8/7c, The CW