The CW Fall 2018 Premiere Dates: Find Out When 'Supergirl,' 'Supernatural' & More Return

Jessica Napoli
Jack Rowand/The CW

Mark your calendars!

The CW just revealed its fall 2018 premiere dates for some of its top television shows, and the new six-night primetime schedule begins on October 7 with the exclusive telecast of the iHeartRadio Music Festival.

Also, make note of the time period switch for Arrow and DC's Legends of Tomorrow. The superhero dramas have moved to Monday night.

The CW 2018-19 Schedule — Plus, Trailers For New Series 'Charmed' & 'All American' (VIDEO)

The CW 2018-19 Schedule — Plus, Trailers For New Series 'Charmed' & 'All American' (VIDEO)

Plus, the final seasons of 'Crazy Ex' and 'iZombie' confirmed and more new series announcements.

Check out The CW’s fall 2018 premiere schedule below:

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 7

8:00-10:00pm                 2018 IHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL, NIGHT ONE

MONDAY, OCTOBER 8

8:00-10:00pm                 2018 IHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL, NIGHT TWO

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 9

8:00-9:00pm                 THE FLASH (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00pm               BLACK LIGHTNING (Season Premiere)

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 10

8:00-9:00pm                 RIVERDALE (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00pm               ALL AMERICAN (Series Premiere)

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 11

8:00-9:00pm                 SUPERNATURAL (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00pm               ALL AMERICAN (Encore of Premiere)

NBC Fall 2018 Premiere Dates: 'This Is Us,' 'Law & Order: SVU,' & More

NBC Fall 2018 Premiere Dates: 'This Is Us,' 'Law & Order: SVU,' & More

And Wednesday night has become 'Chicago' central.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 12

8:00-9:00pm                 DYNASTY (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00pm               CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND (Season Premiere)

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 14

8:00-9:00pm                 SUPERGIRL (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00pm               CHARMED (Series Premiere)

MONDAY, OCTOBER 15

8:00-9:00pm               ARROW (Season Premiere)

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 18

8:00-9:00pm                 SUPERNATURAL (Original Episode)

9:00-10:00pm               CHARMED (Encore of Premiere)

MONDAY, OCTOBER 22

8:00-9:00pm                 ARROW (Original Episode)

9:00-10:00pm               DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW (Season Premiere)

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 25

8:00-9:00pm                SUPERNATURAL (Original Episode)

9:00-10:00pm              LEGACIES (Series Premiere)

 

AlertMe