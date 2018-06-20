The CW Fall 2018 Premiere Dates: Find Out When 'Supergirl,' 'Supernatural' & More Return

Mark your calendars!

The CW just revealed its fall 2018 premiere dates for some of its top television shows, and the new six-night primetime schedule begins on October 7 with the exclusive telecast of the iHeartRadio Music Festival.

Also, make note of the time period switch for Arrow and DC's Legends of Tomorrow. The superhero dramas have moved to Monday night.

Check out The CW’s fall 2018 premiere schedule below:

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 7

8:00-10:00pm 2018 IHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL, NIGHT ONE

MONDAY, OCTOBER 8

8:00-10:00pm 2018 IHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL, NIGHT TWO

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 9

8:00-9:00pm THE FLASH (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00pm BLACK LIGHTNING (Season Premiere)

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 10

8:00-9:00pm RIVERDALE (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00pm ALL AMERICAN (Series Premiere)

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 11

8:00-9:00pm SUPERNATURAL (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00pm ALL AMERICAN (Encore of Premiere)

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 12

8:00-9:00pm DYNASTY (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00pm CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND (Season Premiere)

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 14

8:00-9:00pm SUPERGIRL (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00pm CHARMED (Series Premiere)

MONDAY, OCTOBER 15

8:00-9:00pm ARROW (Season Premiere)

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 18

8:00-9:00pm SUPERNATURAL (Original Episode)

9:00-10:00pm CHARMED (Encore of Premiere)

MONDAY, OCTOBER 22

8:00-9:00pm ARROW (Original Episode)

9:00-10:00pm DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW (Season Premiere)

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 25

8:00-9:00pm SUPERNATURAL (Original Episode)

9:00-10:00pm LEGACIES (Series Premiere)