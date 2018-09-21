Julie Chen Moonves to Remain as Host of 'Big Brother' Through Fall 2019

Julie Chen Moonves might have stepped down from her hosting duties at The Talk, but she's not leaving her posts at Big Brother or Celebrity Big Brother any time soon.

Next week is the show's Season 20 finale and her husband's sexual misconduct scandal won't be affecting her 18-year career at the reality competition's host. Sources told Deadline, she wants to continue hosting even after her contract runs out in Fall 2019.

Big Brother hasn't been officially renewed for its 21st season by CBS but is reportedly already casting.

Chen Moonves has been publicly supporting her husband after he resigned as head of CBS. She's been using his last name for the first time in her career on the last two episodes of BB.

And earlier this week, Chen Moonves exited her daytime talk show. She provided a video message for fans explaining her decision and thanked her other co-hosts and crew.

“I have been at The Talk since the day it started nine years ago, and the cast, crew and staff have become family to me over the years,” she said. “But right now I need to spend more time at home, with my husband and our young son, so I’ve decided to leave The Talk.”

Big Brother, Wednesdays and Thursdays, 9/8c, CBS