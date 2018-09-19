Will You Watch ‘The Conners’ Without Roseanne? (POLL)

Meaghan Darwish
47 Comments
ROSEANNE - ABC's
ABC/Robert Trachtenberg

Everyone’s favorite middle America family is about to go through some big changes when Roseanne spinoff series The Conners premieres.

Just months after Roseanne Barr‘s Twitter scandal leading to the revival’s cancellation, Dan (John Goodman), Darlene (Sara Gilbert), Becky (Lecy Goranson), D.J. (Michael Fishman), Jackie (Laurie Metcalf), and will be back for the retooled series. In the months since Roseanne was axed, fans learned that the cast minus Barr would reprise their roles, speculation about the character of Roseanne’s absence began. Would she live or die?

At the end of the revival season, Barr’s character was planning to have knee surgery after the family received insurance money from a storm that hit Lanford. Many believed that’s the way she would have gone out, through complications in surgery. However, Barr recently revealed the matriarch will supposedly die from an opioid overdose — a detail consistent with the revival’s hard-hitting subject matter.

Carrying on in her wake are the rest of the gang, plus revival additions Emma Kenney, Jayden Rey, and Ames McNamara. As Darlene continues living with her father, the Conners have to pick up the pieces without their leader.

THE CONNERS - The Conners reunited with the official start of production today on the Warner Bros. lot. (ABC/Eric McCandless) SARA GILBERT, JAYDEN REY, MICHAEL FISHMAN, AMES MCNAMARA, JOHN GOODMAN, LAURIE METCALF, LECY GORANSON, EMMA KENNEY

The cast of The Conners.

Additionally, the show recently recast the role of D.J.’s wife, who was played by a different actress in the revival. Geena (Maya Lynne Robinson) will reportedly play a larger role in this spinoff, as she’ll no longer be overseas with the military.

The network recently released some new promotional clips that tug at fans’ nostalgia.

Further details about the show are being kept under-wraps until closer to the premiere, but there’s plenty to think about in the meantime. Namely, will fans watch the show without Roseanne? We’re asking you to let us know in the poll below.

The Conners, Series Premiere, Tuesday, October 16, 8/7c, ABC

