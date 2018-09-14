‘This Is Us’: Romance & Family Conflict Feature in Newly Released Promo (VIDEO)

We’re now just over a week away from the Season 3 premiere of This Is Us and NBC’s newly-released promo has fans chomping at the bit.

In the less than one minute segment, viewers are given plenty to digest, including a look at the start of the relationships between Rebecca (Mandy Moore) and Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Kevin (Justin Hartley) and Zoe (Melanie Liburd). There’s also some drama for Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and Déjà (Lyric Ross) included within the montage.

Get ready for a swell of emotion, made even more intense with Rebecca saying “The way that you look at me, wow!” to Jack; or Déjà dramatically addressing Randall with “You try and pretend like we’re the same.” Randall counters saying he’s not trying to pretend, but Déjà doesn’t seem convinced. Fans who caught last season’s finale know that things didn’t end well for Déjà, who was seen smashing the family car, and that will be addressed in the premiere.

Among some of the teaser’s other highlights: Toby (Chris Sullivan) and Miguel (Jon Huertas) dancing around the kitchen, as well as some quality uncle-niece time for Kevin, Tess (Eris Baker), and Annie (Faithe Herman). The promo concludes on a high note, as a young Jack tells Miguel he’s met the girl aka Rebecca.

Catch the warm and fuzzy teaser below.

For those who aren’t sure they can wait until September 25, fans are in luck because NBC will air a special, The Paley Center Salutes This Is Us, on Tuesday, September 18 at 10/9c.

This Is Us, Season 3 Premiere, Tuesday, September 25, 9/8c, NBC