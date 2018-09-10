PaleyFest NYC Bringing ‘Outlander,’ ‘The Walking Dead,’ ‘Murphy Brown’ & More

As the Beverly Hills-based PaleyFest Fall Preview event continues this week, the New York City location of the Paley Center for Media is revving up for their two-week Fall Preview event next month. Prepare for plenty of screenings and panels for your favorite and most anticipated new shows.

Taking place from October 5 to 18, Paley Center President and CEO Maureeen J. Reidy said in a press release, “The PaleyFest 2018 lineup is a testament to why PaleyFest NY is the premier television festival of the fall. We’re proud to feature this incredible schedule of events that represent the best of television across all genres.”

There’s something for everyone on the 2018 schedule, including casts and producers from shows like Outlander (Starz), The Walking Dead (AMC), Drunk History (Comedy Central), David Tennant talks Doctor Who, Good OmensDocumentary Now! (IFC), Sunday Morning (CBS), Murphy Brown: A Conversation with Candice Bergen and Diane English (CBS), Shark Tank (ABC), The Good Fight (CBS All Access), The Conners (ABC) and Top Chef (Bravo).

The PaleyFest NY lineup with participants scheduled to appear includes:

Friday, October 5: Opening Night: Outlander, 7:00 pm. Featuring: Cast and creative team; full lineup of participants to be announced

Saturday, October 6: The Walking Dead, 3:00 pm; featuring the season nine premiere episode. Featuring: Norman Reedus (Daryl Dixon), Melissa McBride (Carol Peletier), Angela Kang (Executive Producer), and additional participants to be announced

Monday, October 8: Drunk History, 6:30 pm. Featuring: Derek Waters (Host, Co-Creator, Director, and Executive Producer), and surprise guests

Tuesday, October 9: David Tennant Talks Doctor Who, Good Omens, and Much More, 6:30 pm. Featuring: David Tennant

Wednesday, October 10: Documentary Now! 8:00 pm. Featuring: Seth Meyers (Executive Producer), John Mulaney, Rhys Thomas (Creator and Executive Producer), and Alexander Buono (Executive Producer)

Thursday, October 11: Sunday Morning, 6:30 pm. Featuring: Jane Pauley (Host), Rand Morrison (Executive Producer), and additional participants to be announced

Saturday, October 13: Murphy Brown: A Conversation with Candice Bergen and Diane English, 7:00 pm. Featuring: Candice Bergen (Murphy Brown) and Diane English (Executive Producer)

Sunday, October 14: Shark Tank, 6:00 pm. Featuring: Mark Cuban, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Kevin O’ Leary, and additional participants to be announced.

Multiple Emmy Award winners Candice Bergen and series creator Diane English reunite for MURPHY BROWN, the revival of the ground-breaking comedy about the eponymous broadcast news legend and her biting take on current events, now in a world of 24-hour cable, social media, 'fake news' and a vastly different political climate. Amid a divided nation, chaotic national discourse and rampant attacks on the press, Murphy decides to return to the airwaves and recruits her FYI team: lifestyle reporter Corky Sherwood, investigative journalist Frank Fontana, and her former wunderkind news producer Miles Silverberg. Joining them is social media director Pat Patel, who is tasked with bringing Murphy and the team into the 21st century. Murphy's millennial son, Avery, shares his mother's competitive spirit and quick wit, and is following in her journalistic footsteps-perhaps too closely. The team still lets off steam at Phil's Bar, now run by his sister, Phyllis. Now back in the game, Murphy is determined to draw the line between good television and honest reporting, proving that the world needs Murphy Brown now more than ever. MURPHY BROWN returns Thursday, Sept. 27 (9:30-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured Top Row, L-R: Nik Dodani as Pat Patel, Grant Shaud as Miles Silverberg and Jake McDorman as Avery Brown; Pictured Bottom Row, L-R: Tyne Daly as Phyllis, Faith Ford as Corky Sherwood, Candice Bergen as Murphy Brown and Joe Regalbuto as Frank Fontana Photo: Robert Tractenberg/CBS ÃÂ©2018 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

The Murphy Brown revival cast will appear at the NY-based PaleyFest event.

Monday, October 15: The Good Fight, 7:00 pm. Featuring: Christine Baranski (Diane Lockhart), Rose Leslie (Maia Rindell), Audra McDonald (Liz Reddick-Lawrence), Cush Jumbo (Lucca Quinn), Michael Boatman (Julius Cain), Nyambi Nyambi (Jay Dipersia), Sarah Steele (Marissa Gold), Michelle King (Executive Producer), and Robert King (Executive Producer)

Tuesday, October 16: The Conners, 7:45pm; featuring a live screening of the premiere episode with the cast. Featuring: John Goodman (Dan Conner), Sara Gilbert (Darlene Conner), Lecy Goranson (Becky Conner), Michael Fishman (DJ Conner), and additional guests to be announced

Thursday, October 18: Top Chef, 6:30 pm. Featuring: Tom Colicchio, Padma Lakshmi, Gail Simmons, Graham Elliot, and Season 15 winner Joe Flamm,

For more information on tickets and schedule for PaleyFest NYC, visit the Paley Center for Media website.

