‘Younger’ Moves to Paramount Network for Season 6

TV Land’s hit series, Younger, is moving to another Viacom channel, Paramount Network, for its upcoming sixth season.

Prepare for more dramedy coming your way because Paramount Network has also given a series order for Darren Star’s new project, Emily In Paris (working title), which will debut in summer 2019 and be filmed on location in France.

The first season will contain 10, half-hour episodes and focuses on how a twenty-something American woman’s life is vastly changed when she moves to Paris after receiving an unexpected job opportunity. “Cultures clash as she adjusts to the challenges of life in a foreign city, while juggling her career, new friendships and love life,” a press release revealed.

“I am thrilled to be continuing my journey with Younger, and now Emily in Paris, on the Paramount Network,” Star added. “Keith [Cox, President of Development and Original Programming for Paramount Network] and his entire team inspire me with their passion and enthusiasm.”

Paramount Network is also working on a series based on The First Wives Club movie. The adaptation “follows three women, Ari, Bree (Michelle Buteau) and Hazel (Jill Scott) who band together after their marriages fall apart, and who find strength in their sisterhood — and of course a little revenge.”

Tracy Oliver (Girls Trip) is set to write and executive produce along with Karen Rosenfelt (The Devil Wears Prada) and Scott Rudin (The First Wives Club).

It’s set to premiere in January and air Thursdays.

Younger, Season 6 Premiere, Spring 2019, Paramount Network

First Wives Club, Series Premiere, 2019, Paramount Network

Emily in Paris, Spring 2019, Paramount Network