'First Wives Club' Reboot Is Headed to Paramount Network — See a Teaser (VIDEO)

Bette Midler, Goldie Hawn and Diane Keaton in the film version of The First Wives Club

The Paramount Network is boosting one of their pilot orders to a series pickup, as First Wives Club gets a 10-episode order.

A reboot of the '90s movie starring Goldie Hawn, Diane Keaton, and Bette Midler, the half-hour comedy is set to begin filming this summer in New York City. Tracy Oliver who helmed the comedy film Girls Trip as writer, will pen the series and executive produce.

The pilot order got the series pickup because the network was impressed with Oliver's talent. In a statement made to the press, President of Development and Production at Paramount Network, Keith Cox said, "Tracy Oliver is a brilliant writer and the perfect visionary to bring this unforgettable story from the big screen to the small screen in a fresh and contemporary way."

No casting information has been released but the show has been promised a 2019 debut on the network which was formerly known as Spike. Info on the cast should come to light within the next few weeks.

Paramount is eager to share the project as Paramount TV President, Amy Powell shared that, "Girls Trip was one of the funniest comedies in recent memory and we know Tracy will breathe new life, and some serious laughs, into these beloved First Wives Club characters,” said Amy Powell, President of Paramount TV.

In the clip below, writer Tracy Oliver shares some info on the project about what viewers and fans of the original can expect.

First Wives Club is sure to elicit laughter when it airs next year, until then we're waiting for the highly anticipated casting news.

First Wives Club, Coming 2019, Paramount Network