Everything We Know About ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 15

Nobody knows where you might end up, but we do know a thing or two about what will happen in Grey’s Anatomy Season 15.

The ABC medical drama is poised to become the longest-running medical drama in the history of American primetime television at the end of the season, but we’ll witness a lot of drama before then.

Here’s the skinny on what to expect from the next chapter of this Shondaland standby…

Season 15 premieres on September 27

Set your DVRs for Grey’s Anatomy’s two-hour premiere on Thursday, September 27, at 8 p.m.

“Grey’s Anatomy has a special place in my heart and millions of viewers feel the same way,” ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey said upon the show’s renewal in April, per Deadline. “Thanks to fiercely loyal fans who have been on this journey since the beginning, and new generations of viewers who continue to discover the joy and drama of Grey Sloan Memorial, the show is as strong as ever.”

It picks up pretty much where Season 14 left off

“There’s not a massive time jump,” Camilla Luddington told TVLine in July.

It’s the “Season of Love”

That’s the theme for Season 15, but you can still expect some bloodshed. “Love takes a lot of shapes,” showrunner Krista Vernoff explained to TVLine earlier this month. “Look at Romeo and Juliet — it can be bloody, it can be ugly. That’s actually become the joke in the writers’ room. We’ll pitch some bloody, ugly stuff, and everybody goes, ‘Season of Love.’”

She continued: “We have, as always, a lot of great medical cases, and as we really began to explore last season, the evolution of our doctors who began as interns [and have become] real rock-star surgeons. So all of that exists this season as the grounding force to what is fundamentally a romantic dramedy.”

Meredith is getting down to business

“Meredith [is going to] have a new trajectory that is more focused on who she is as a single mother and surgeon,” Dungey told TVLine during the Television Critics Association’s summer press tour earlier this month. The prez also revealed Mer will undertake an “emotional” investigation “into a medical condition that is very close to her own family background and history.”

Mer will find love again

“I can confirm for you that Meredith Grey is very much a part of our Season of Love,” Vernoff said. “Yes, [Mer]’s a single mom, and that complicates a dating life. And yes, she’s a surgical marvel with new, game-changing medical ideas she’ll be pursuing. But she also hasn’t dated at all since Nathan Riggs left. And the one-two punch of meeting Nick Marsh awoke a desire in her that she can’t put back to sleep.”

“The question this season,” she adds, “is not ‘Will Meredith Grey find love again,’ but ‘With whom will she find love?’”

Nick Marsh will not be back

Scott Speedman’s transplant surgeon made Mer feel sparks she hadn’t felt since Derek (Patrick Dempsey) was alive, but the actor won’t reprise the part in Season 15. “Nick was designed as a one-episode guest star, which is the whole reason Scott agreed to come play him,” Vernoff added.

We’ll see Mer out on the dating scene

“Meredith is gonna date, date, date, date, date, just like my friends who are ready to jump back into the dating world do,” Ellen Pompeo told Entertainment Weekly this month. “What does dating look like today? I think we’re almost phasing out the dating apps now. I’m hearing like people are not liking the dating apps anymore … I try to listen to everybody’s stories, all my friends and even people that I don’t like that much, so we can tell a story that resonates true with people who have been through something like this.”

Kim Raver is coming back full-time

Dr. Teddy Altman took the interim Chief of Staff position and revealed she’s pregnant in the Season 14 finale, so prepare to see a lot more of her! Kim Raver is a series regular for the first time since Season 8. “It’s interesting,” Raver told TV Insider recently about returning to the show. “In between the time I left the show and now, I moved to London because 24 had come back. I got to go do the reboot of that, which was incredible. It’s interesting to come back now to two shows. Both are near and dear to my heart. I also hold Third Watch in a special place as it was one of the first shows I did.”

The Teddy-Owen-Amelia love triangle won’t be typical

“There’s definitely a lot of love going on in different ways, starting with Teddy, Owen, and Amelia,” Raver told us. “It’s going to be a different kind of love triangle, not typical … I was talking to the writers about this and I don’t want it to be a catty triangle. In some triangles, women go at it [against one another] over a man. It’s 2018, and I’m all for supporting other women. I don’t think this will be about the writers pitting [Teddy and Amelia] against each other.”

Owen doesn’t immediately find out about Teddy’s pregnancy

Kevin McKidd revealed to The Hollywood Reporter this month that Owen still doesn’t know about Teddy’s pregnancy as of the second episode of Season 15. “It takes a minute for that news to be slammed on Owen,” he said. “I think he’s going to be a bit vapor-locked for a minute. He’s been yearning for a family and a child for years, and now he’s got too many kids! You have to be careful what you wish for!”

Chris Carmack is scrubbing in

The actor — who played Will Lexington on Nashville — will recur as an “ortho god” in Season 15. “He’s super charming and everyone’s gonna fall madly in love with him,” Luddington told Us Weekly of the character earlier this month.

Jeff Perry is reprising his role as Thatcher Grey

Mer hasn’t had the best relationship with her biological father, but we’ll see their relationship evolve in Season 15 as Scandal star Jeff Perry returns to play Thatcher Grey, who was last season in Season 7 getting a kidney stone removed. Fans haven’t seen the character in the years since his daughter Lexie (Chyler Leigh), Mer’s half-sister, died.

Jo has a productive honeymoon with Alex

“Jo and Alex are on their honeymoon in episode one, and Jo actually gets inspired and believes she may come up with a new medical innovation,” Luddington revealed to Us Weekly. “She feels like the person she would love to pursue with, because she loved doing things with her, is Meredith. So now she has to go back to Seattle and convince them to kind of do this with her.”

Jo may find her niche

“I’ve heard rumors — rumors-rumors — that Jo might find her specialty this season, which is really exciting and is a long time coming,” Luddington told TVLine. “I’m interested to see what it is.”