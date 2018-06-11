Will Scott Speedman Return to 'Grey's Anatomy' for Season 15?

Scott Speedman only guest-starred on one episode of Grey's Anatomy in Season 14, but boy did he leave an impact.

So much so, fans were sure he'd be returning as Dr. Nick Marsh to woo a single Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) in Season 15. But alas, not all dreams come true. During the Felicity 20-year reunion panel at ATX Television Festival over the weekend, Speedman weighed in on his future TV acting plans — or lack thereof.

"I don't know. Probably not. Sorry." he said when a fan asked if he'd be back for more Grey's episodes. "You're going to have to wait a couple years. I'll find something to do."

He added he's "not going back" to Animal Kingdom either as his character, Baz, died in the season premiere.

But this is Shondaland, so can we really trust what Speedman claims? Something the actor would be interested in doing is a Felicity reboot. During the panel he said, "There's a way to make it work... to see where we are now."

Seems like these guys might really like each other. #Felicity reunion happening at noon @ParamountAustin! pic.twitter.com/YttEXSVPjA — ATX TV Festival (@ATXFestival) June 10, 2018

