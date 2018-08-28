What You Need to Know About the ‘Big Bang Theory’ Final Season Premiere

Fans of The Big Bang Theory may be mourning its imminent departure, but there’s still plenty to look forward to in the show’s final season.

CBS released the synopsis for the Season 12 premiere, revealing that viewers will see a honeymoon, some awkward realizations, and more in the episode titled “The Conjugal Configuration.” Set to air Monday, September 24, the episode will basically pick up where things left off in the Season 11 finale.

After Amy (Mayim Bialik) and Sheldon’s (Jim Parsons) wedding, the newlyweds set their sights on New York for their honeymoon. While the spouses are off on their vacation, friends and fellow married couple Leonard (Johnny Galecki) and Penny (Kaley Cuoco) are coming to some unhappy realizations of their own.

Before fans get too nervous, there’s no trouble in paradise between the husband and wife. Rather, the pair realizes their similarities to Amy’s parents Mr. and Mrs. Fowler, played by Teller and Kathy Bates. Of course, that realization is sure to bring the laughs.

Meanwhile, Koothrappali (Kunal Nayyar) becomes entwined in a Twitter war with famed scientist Neil deGrasse Tyson. All of this and more will grace our screens when the series returns for its final season this fall. You won’t want to miss it!

The Big Bang Theory, Season 12 Premiere, Monday, September 24, 8/9c, CBS