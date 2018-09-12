‘I Feel Bad’ EP Aseem Batra Teases Possible Amy Poehler Guest Spot

On I Feel Bad, self-loathing and LOLs go hand in hand. The sitcom centers around Emet (Sarayu Blue), a married mom of three and successful video-game developer in California’s Bay Area who’s trying to kill it at home and at work.

Spoiler alert: Having it all isn’t realistic, hence the title. Executive producer Aseem Batra makes a case for leaning in.

I have time to watch one more show. Why should it be yours?

Aseem Batra: Because it will tell you, “Don’t feel bad for spending less time with your kids so you can watch more TV.” Then you’ll have time for two shows!

What’s a good alternate title?

Those Annoyingly Happy People on Instagram Are Hiding Something.

Who should be watching I Feel Bad?

People who are tired of saying “I’m sorry,” and 10 million Russian bots. And Oprah.

Will executive producer Amy Poehler do a guest spot?

She will if she wants to make my dreams come true, which I’m pretty sure is a life goal of hers. Amy’s creative input has been so valuable: She helped ensure that Emet is empowered, not down and out. Emet examines her “feel bads” and instead of just taking it, she makes comedic moves to make everything go her way.

If I’m not a beleaguered working mother, will I still get it?

Sure. I enjoyed Dexter and I’ve only murdered, like, one serial killer.

I Feel Bad, Series Premiere, Thursday, October 4, 9:30/8:30c, NBC