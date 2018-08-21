All the ‘Outlander’ NYCC 2018 Details You Need to Know

Sassenachs, listen up!

We all know Outlander is making its Season 4 debut during 2018 New York Comic Con, and the Starz series just released more details about the upcoming day.

The panel will take place at the Hulu Theater in Madison Square Garden Saturday, October 6 at 5:30pm ET. Executive producers Ronald D. Moore and Meril Davis will take the stage along with cast members Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Richard Rankin, and Sophie Skelton.

Season 4, which is based off Diana Gabaldon’s fourth novel, Drums of Autumn, is set to premiere Sunday, November 4, on Starz, and follows Claire, Jamie, and the rest of the Fraser clan as they settle into new their lives, trying to make North Carolina home all while avoiding danger at every turn.

Check out the trailer below:

In Season 4, Claire and Jamie will brave the new world. #Outlander returns this November to @STARZ. https://t.co/GEqYWkh3e3 pic.twitter.com/U1a9C5SoW6 — Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) July 31, 2018

Other cast members confirmed to return to the series are: César Domboy (Fergus Fraser), Lauren Lyle (Marsali Fraser), and John Bell (Young Ian Murray). Plus, will new characters Aunt Jocasta (Maria Doyle Kennedy) and Stephen Bonnet (Ed Speelers) be friends or foes? Only new episodes will tell!

Outlander, Season 4 Premiere, Sunday, November 4, 8/7c, Starz