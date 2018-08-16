‘Veep’ Returns to Filming After Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ Cancer Treatment — Go Behind the Scenes (PHOTOS)

Jessica Napoli
Comments
Veep - Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Selina Meyer
HBO

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is back to work as Selina Meyer on the seventh and final season of the HBO comedy Veep.

The Emmy winner, along with the rest of the cast and crew, have been sharing photos on social media of everyone getting back into character. This season is especially special for Louis-Dreyfus — the actress only recently ended her treatment for breast cancer.

“I really appreciate everyone coming back and working it out to come back. I’m very grateful. Thank you very much. Love you guys,” Louis-Dreyfus said in an Instagram video. “Season seven!”

Before the first shot of season 7 of @veephbo. So deeply grateful to be back together with all these superb people.

A post shared by Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@officialjld) on

She captioned the photo: “Before the first shot of season 7 of @veephbo. So deeply grateful to be back together with all these superb people.”

Veep‘s sixth season ended in 2017, and the series went on hiatus while Louis-Dreyfus battled the disease.

“One in eight women get breast cancer. Today, I’m the one,” she wrote about her diagnosis in September 2017. “The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring family and friends, and fantastic insurance through my union. The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let’s fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality.”

In February, she underwent surgery and updated fans about her progress: “Hoorah! Great doctors, great results, feeling happy and ready to rock after surgery. Hey cancer, “F**k you!” she wrote on Twitter.

Fast forward to August 15, and everyone’s ready to rock ‘n’ roll. Executive producer David Mandel posted some behind-the-scenes images of fellow cast members Tony Hale, Reid Scott, Anna Chlumsky, and Timothy Simons back to work.

Veep, Season 7, Spring 2019, HBO

Veep key art
Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Anna Chlumsky

Anna Chlumsky

Matt Walsh

Matt Walsh

Reid Scott

Reid Scott

Tony Hale

Tony Hale

Timothy Simons

Timothy Simons

Kevin Dunn

Kevin Dunn

Gary Cole

Gary Cole

Sam Richardson

Sam Richardson

Sarah Sutherland

Sarah Sutherland

Full Cast & Crew

HBO

Series

2012–2019

TVMA

Sitcom

Politics

Where to Stream

Latest Headlines

More Veep ›

Veep

Julia Louis-Dreyfus




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
1
‘The Floor’ Winner Ashley Washburn on How the New Twists Affected the Game
Hailey Kilgore, Michael Provost, Hunter McVey, Ryan Guzman, Juani Feliz, and Oliver Stark — '9-1-1: Nashville' Set
2
‘9-1-1’ Crossover Photo: See Oliver Stark & Ryan Guzman on ‘Nashville’ Set
Soap Hopes for 2026
3
A Series Revival, Emmys on TV & More 2026 Soap Hopes
'Survivor 50' Challenge art
4
‘Survivor’ Reveals Season 50 Trailer Details & Nationwide Idol Hunt
Love It or List It star Page Turner
5
‘Love It or List It’s Page Turner Debuts Bold New Haircut — HGTV Fans React