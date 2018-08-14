4 Important Moments From the ‘Better Call Saul’ Episode ‘Breathe’

We didn’t think it could get better than the Better Call Saul Season 4 premiere… and then Episode 2 happened!

In Monday night’s “Breathe,” fans saw the characters go through a range of emotions — from Jimmy (Bob Odenkirk) adjusting to life post-Chuck to Kim’s (Rhea Seehorn) office meltdown. Fans truly were offered some of the most raw performances to date on the hit AMC show.

Of course, some moments stuck out more than others, so scroll down to see which game-changers made our list this week (and beware of spoilers!).

Jimmy’s Job Interview

As the conversion from Jimmy to Saul takes place, fans tag along on the job hunt as Jimmy searches for a new position as he awaits his suspension’s lift. When he interviews at a printer and copier sales company, he takes note of the family business vibe before launching into one of the most persuasive pitches — reminiscent of the kind fans remembered from Breaking Bad.

When they offer him the job on the spot, Jimmy’s flat out denial is almost shocking — almost — but it seems to have been a test. Jimmy notes that the employer is gullible and not thorough, saying that he could have been a murderer and they wouldn’t know. Jimmy’s observation of Hummel figurines is one of the subtle but most important moments from the exchange — he’ll use the business’ weakness against them when he tries to steal the figurines later in the season.

Kim’s Office Outburst

Fans have come to appreciate Kim for her calm presence, support of Jimmy, and defense of her clients, but viewers saw a whole new side of her in “Breathe.” While at a meeting about Chuck’s (Michael McKean) estate with ex-wife Rebecca (Ann Cusack), Howard (Patrick Fabian) hands over a letter and check to Kim for Jimmy. The check is Jimmy’s portion of Chuck’s estate which Kim points out is just enough that it can’t be contested that Jimmy had pretty much been cut from Chuck’s will.

Meanwhile, the letter from Chuck to Jimmy isn’t likely to contain anything good, and Kim lets Howard hear it all. She also accuses Howard of projecting his own guilt about Howard’s death onto Jimmy for no good reason. Her fierce loyalty to Jimmy is out in full force, and Howard is clearly left in shambles because of it. This moment was extremely telling in regards to the lengths Kim would go for Jimmy.

Hector’s Hospital Stay

The Salamanca Twins (Luis and Daniel Moncada) were reintroduced in the episode as Hector (Mark Margolis) continues to lay in bed unable to speak, move, or stay awake — though he is out of the coma. Perplexing as it is, it seems as though Gus (Giancarlo Esposito) is trying to save Hector by funding a doctor from Johns Hopkins Hospital to treat the cartel member. Meanwhile, Nacho (Michael Mando) — who’s actions led Hector to end up in the hospital — is forced to speak to Hector at his bedside as he tries to maintain his cover. It’s Gus’s concern and treatment of Hector that’s perplexing though, as they are competitors.

Gus Fring’s Threat

When Nacho and Arturo (Vincent Fuentes) meet up in Gus’s warehouse to collect their supply, misplaced confidence leads to threats and death. The pair are offered five packages but Arturo wants six, so Nacho takes the lead. However, as they exit the warehouse, Gus comes out of nowhere — he wasn’t present during the retrieval — and puts a bag over Arturo’s head, suffocating and beating him.

Nacho watches as his associate take his final breaths and Gus reveals that he knows Nacho switched Hector’s pills. Because of that, he owns Nacho now. Ultimately the scene was heartbreaking as Nacho was plotting to exit the business after Hector’s fall to illness. Now, fans will hopefully get to see the Breaking Bad fan favorite and Nacho team up, whether he wants to or not.

Better Call Saul, Mondays, 9/8c, AMC