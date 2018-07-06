'Better Call Saul' EP Peter Gould Previews Mike & Gus Teaming Up in Season 4
There’s lots cooking on Better Call Saul in Season 4.
When last we left hardened former cop Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks), he was indebted to soft-spoken — but deadly — restaurateur/drug dealer Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito), who helped him clean stolen cartel money.
The Wait Is Over, Find Out When 'Better Call Saul' Season 4 Premieres on AMC
The 'Breaking Bad' spinoff will return before 2019.
When the drama returns, Mike "finds getting his toes wet in the Gus Fring world is not so easy," executive producer Peter Gould says. Bad for Mike, but good for viewers anxious to see the Breaking Bad prequel inch closer to its successor.
"I decide what he deserves." #BetterCallSaul #Season4 pic.twitter.com/EeWbNORXa3
— Giancarlo Esposito (@quiethandfilms) July 2, 2018
"You [see] how Gus builds his empire and what piece Mike plays in that," Gould says. Still, warns Banks, "If you hire Mike for his expertise, he will deliver — but don’t push him around." Hear that, Gus?
Better Call Saul, Season 4 Premiere, Monday, August 6, 9/8c, AMCAlertMe
This article also appeared in the July 9 - July 22 issue of TV Guide Magazine.