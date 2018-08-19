Amy Adams Talks Being ‘Devastated’ by the ‘Sharp Objects’ Series Finale

Just because Amy Adams is capable of radiating the kind of dazzling light reserved for Disney princesses doesn’t mean she can’t access her dark side.

And on HBO’s Sharp Objects, which concludes August 26, the Oscar nominee has been doing exactly that as Camille Preaker, a reporter who returns to her hometown to investigate a pair of murders and ends up unearthing secrets about her own warped family. Adams offers a postcard from the edge.

Is this the most damaged character you’ve played?

Amy Adams: She’s very different. A lot of my characters have had [complex] internal lives, but Camille definitely has the most outwardly visible demons. She’s trying hard to conquer them, and she’s not intending to hurt other people, but she becomes a tornado.

Among her many vices: alcohol. Did it seem like you constantly had a drink in your hand?

I was very well hydrated during filming! For the [August 5] episode, I drank 24 O’Doul’s [non-alcoholic beers] — and I’m slightly gluten-intolerant. I was like, “Guys, this is not gonna end well!”

The truth about Camille’s history with her mother, Adora (Patricia Clarkson), is coming to light at last. Where will the finale leave us?

Walking away from that last scene, I remember feeling so devastated by the reality of Camille’s life. As much as I don’t want to say I hope the audience is devastated also, I hope they are.

For all Camille’s flaws, is it weird that we still kind of want to be her friend?

I would hang out with her — she’s articulate and funny — but my biggest issue is her reckless driving. Of all Camille’s things, the one that would keep me from being friends with her is what appears to be a blatant disregard for public safety. I am such a square! I call myself “Unfun Adams” sometimes.

Sharp Objects, Sundays, 9/8c, HBO