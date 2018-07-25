‘Beat Shazam’ Pulled Demi Lovato’s Episode After Her Hospitalization for Alleged Drug Overdose

Fox decided to pull its episode on Tuesday night featuring Demi Lovato, after she was rushed to the hospital earlier in the day for an alleged drug overdose.

The network released a statement: “Tonight’s previously scheduled episode of Beat Shazam featured a guest appearance by Demi Lovato … In light of recent reports, we have decided to replace the episode of Beat Shazam with another all-new episode. Our thoughts go out to Demi and her family.”

Ironically, earlier on Tuesday Lovato posted a sneak peek of the episode, but the tweet has since been taken down.

The singer/actress is reportedly in stable condition at the hospital after Los Angeles police responded to call at her Hollywood home. TMZ claimed she suffered a heroin overdose, but conflicting reports are now surfacing, according to People.

A family spokesperson told NBC News said: “Demi is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support. Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy.”

The 25-year-old has been extremely open about her struggles with sobriety and mental health issues, and recently released a new song, “Sober,” in which she revealed she had relapsed.

Hollywood and fans alike have flooded Twitter over the past several hours with positive messages and prayers for Lovato:

I love @DDLovato so much. It breaks my heart that she is going through this. She is a light in this world, and I am sending my love to her and her family. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) July 24, 2018

Like all of you I am thinking of @DDLovato right now. She needs our prayers and support. We all know how strong you are Demi. #prayfordemi — J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) July 25, 2018

We should all wrap our arms of love around Demi Lovato. I am so happy you’re alive. Thank God. If I know my monsters as well as I believe I do, we all wish you self-compassion and inner peace. And may you receive the love so many have for you. #ImConfidentInDemi Demi, I love you. — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) July 25, 2018

Sending love and prayers to Demi Lovato 🙏 — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) July 24, 2018

i love u @ddlovato — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) July 24, 2018

Love u @ddlovato ❤️thinking of you + your family + fans + friends 🙏praying for you and thinking of you 🙏 — kesha (@KeshaRose) July 24, 2018

Lovato was scheduled to perform in Atlantic City on Thursday, but will obviously no longer be able to. Live Nation is now looking for a replacement.

“We are clearly concerned with what’s happened with Demi Lovato today. Our thoughts and prayers are with her at this time,” CRDA Executive Director Matt Doherty said.