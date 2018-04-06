Disney Channel Reunion: Demi Lovato, Cole Sprouse and Debby Ryan Pose for #FBF Photo

Blast from the past!

Former Disney Channel stars Demi Lovato (Sonny with a Chance), Cole Sprouse and Alyson Stoner (The Suite Life of Zack & Cody), Debby Ryan (Jessie) and Matthew Scott Montgomery (So Random!) all got together in Los Angeles to celebrate the release of fellow Disney star Hayley Kiyoko’s (Lemonade Mouth) new album Expectations.

"Season finale of my life aka disney high reunion celebrating [Hayley Kiyoko]," Montgomery wrote on Instagram.

And this pic is giving us all the nostalgia feels.

Currently, these actors/singers/dancers are all pursuing their own careers, and the success is widespread.

Lovato is on her Tell Me You Love Me World Tour, Sprouse is one of the stars of The CW's hit series Riverdale, Ryan's new Netflix series is about to drop and Stoner has made headlines for her honest and brave essay about her fluid sexuality—plus she's starring in the upcoming action series Adi Shankar’s Gods and Secrets with Brigitte Nielsen.