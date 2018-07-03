First Look at Ray Romano & Chris O'Dowd in 'Get Shorty' Season 2 (PHOTOS)

It's almost time for Chris O'Dowd and Ray Romano to grace our screens again as Miles Daly and Rick Moreweather in the EPIX comedy, Get Shorty.

The series returns for more shenanigans on the network beginning Sunday, August 12, and we have your first look at the Season 2 key art.

Below, check out Miles and Rick as they stand in a prison lineup:

Could they be in some serious trouble? Fans will just have to wait and find out!

Get Shorty, inspired by the Elmore Leonard book of the same title, follows mobster Miles (O'Dowd) who turns to a has-been filmmaker, Rick (Romano), looking for a career change as a Hollywood producer.

This season is sure to make a splash when it returns for Season 2, so for those not caught up, you can check out Season 1 here.

Get Shorty, Season 2, Sunday, Aug. 12, EPIX