'The Walking Dead' Cast on the Season 9 Move to D.C. & Negan's 'Vulnerable' Side (VIDEO)

The moment so many fans have been waiting for has finally arrived!

The Walking Dead cast and producers took over 2018 San Diego Comic-Con by dropping the official Season 9 trailer, announcing the long-awaited premiere date, and confirming Andrew Lincoln's exit from the long-running zombie apocalypse series.

Norman Reedus, Danai Gurira, EP Gale Ann Hurd, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan chatted with TV Insider's Emily Aslanian in our Comic-Con video suite about all of the new elements viewers can expect from the upcoming season.

One major change is the crew is moving to the Capital. "It was about time," Hurd said. "We need to salvage previous civilization... you'll discover that everything that was old is not only new again but essential."

Second is Negan in lockup. How's he fairing? Not well, according to Morgan. "Negan is definitely in a position he's never been in before and it's messing with a little bit," he said.

Check out the full interview below:

The Walking Dead, Season 9 Premiere, Sunday, October 7, AMC