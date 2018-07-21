'The Flash' Season 5: 'American Pie' Alum Chris Klein Joins the Cast

Just when you thought Barry Allen aka The Flash (Grant Gustin) and his new wife Iris (Candice Patton) might have a chance to enjoy some down time, another problem hits Central City on The Flash.

As announced at the show's Comic-Con 2018 panel, DC super-villain Cicada, played by Chris Klein (American Pie), will arrive in Season 5 to tear everyone's lives apart.

Cicada is described as "a grizzled, blue-collar everyman whose family has been torn apart by metahumans, Cicada now seeks to exterminate the epidemic — one metahuman at a time," according to a press release.

Now Barry must not only stop Cicada from destroying the world, but he's also up against Big Bad, as revealed by the cast and producers during the panel.

Plus, we can't forget about Nora (new series regular Jessica Parker Kennedy), Iris and Barry's speedy daughter from the future who is a huge part of their lives.

How will Barry balance family and fighting evil?

The Flash, Season 5 Premiere, Tuesday, October 9, 8/7c, The CW