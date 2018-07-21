'Supernatural' Star Jensen Ackles on His Current TV Binge, His Last Text (to Jared) & More (VIDEO)
Dean Winchester might be the new Big Bad going into Supernatural's next season — he's been possessed by Michael! — but his portrayer Jensen Ackles is much more pleasant to be around.
The actor stepped into TV Insider's suite at San Diego Comic-Con 2018 for a fun round of random questions with Damian Holbrook, and he shared a lot about what he's been up to outside of shooting new episodes.
'Supernatural' Star Jensen Ackles Talks a Season 14 Time Jump & Recently Rewatching the Pilot (VIDEO)
Plus, is there a chance he and Jared are related in real life?!
Ackles proved to be totally game answering our fishbowl questions, revealing the song that describes his character, whether he'd survive a zombie apocalypse (duh), the Netflix series he's currently binging, and more.
Plus, fans will be happy to know his most recent text was to none other than on-screen brother Jared Padalecki! But what did it say? You'll have to watch the below interview to find out. And stay tuned for a major hint at what's to come on Season 14!
