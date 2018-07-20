Would The 'DuckTales' Cast Survive a Zombie Apocalypse? (VIDEO)

The cast of DuckTales didn't get to spend a lot of time together while recording their parts for the animated Disney Channel series, but they're sure making up for it at Comic-Con 2018.

The funny crew — including Ben Schwartz (Parks and Recreation), Bobby Moynihan (Saturday Night Live), Danny Pudi (Community), and Toks Olagundoye (Castle) — stopped by the TV Insider video suite in San Diego and chatted (or rather sang) with interviewer Emily Aslanian.

The foursome couldn't keep their bubbly personalities at bay, kicking off the Q&A with their rendition of the DuckTales theme song. Then, Pudi took over interview duties on his impromptu show "Pudi Talks," followed by a hilarious game of fish-bowl questions with the most vital one being: Who would survive a zombie apocalypse?

But getting back to this season of the kids' series, Moynihan joked, "There's a lot of pond sitting, fruity drinks, just relaxing a lot."

Check out the whole interview below:

