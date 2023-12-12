‘Big Bang Theory’ Actress Kate Micucci Reveals Shocking Lung Cancer Diagnosis

Actress and comedian Kate Micucci who is known for her roles in The Big Bang Theory and Scrubs has revealed she is battling lung cancer – even though she has never smoked. She shared the news on TikTok.

Speaking in a video, Micucci said, “Hey everybody, this is not a TikTok, it’s a ‘Sick Tok’… I’m in the hospital but it’s because I had lung cancer surgery yesterday.” Luckily, Micucci added, “They caught it really early.”

“It’s really weird, because I’ve never smoked a cigarette in my life, so, uh, you know, it was a surprise,” Micucci said. But when it comes to lung cancer, Micucci added, “It happens and so the greatest news is they caught it early, they got it out, I’m all good.”

In other words, it sounds like Micucci’s on the road to a possible full recovery.

As viewers of The Big Bang Theory will remember, Micucci played fan-favorite Lucy on the CBS sitcom. She also played Shelley on Raising Hope and memorably appeared as Stephanie Gooch, a ukelele player who entertained kids at the Sacred Heart Hospital, in Scrubs.

Known merely as Gooch, Micucci’s character on Scrubs had a relationship with Sam Lloyd’s Ted. Lloyd was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor in 2019, which was later revealed to be metastatic lung cancer that had spread through his body. The actor died in 2020 at age 56.

As Micucci’s video continued, she said, “It’s been a little bit of a trip and [I’ll] probably be moving slow for a few weeks, but then I’ll be back at it,” as she revealed hopes to get back to painting. Along with showing herself in the hospital, Micucci shared a snippet of her walking around the halls in her hospital gown.

Better known for her voice work, Micucci’s other TV credits include DuckTales, Steven Universe, Unikitty, and for voicing Velma in recent Scooby-Doo titles such as Scooby-Doo and Guess Who? and Be Cool, Scooby-Doo.