It's All About Fox in the New 'Last Man Standing' Teaser (VIDEO)
The Baxters are back as Last Man Standing is gearing up for an all new season with Fox.
Formerly on ABC, the Tim Allen-starring comedy ran for six season before getting the boot from the Disney-owned network. Fortunately for fans of the conservative sitcom, Fox decided to revive the show in 2018, following the current Hollywood fad of reboots and revivals.
As things begin to pick up in preparation for the fall season, Fox has released their first teaser for the series. And it's clear that the network is proud to be the home network of the show in the promo, which shows Mike Baxter (Allen) and his wife Vanessa (Nancy Travis) camping.
"Look at that, look, it's a fox," Vanessa says, peering into the distance.
"What is it?" Allen's character counters.
"Yeah a fox," she reiterates.
"I'm sorry, I didn't hear you, what is that?" he asks again.
"A fox," she says, annoyed.
"I know somebody's gonna be happy you said that three times," Mike says, looking directly into the camera.
To see the whole clip, check out the video below.
While this teaser is exciting, fans can look forward to catching the show's seventh season when it premieres September 28 in the Friday night time slot.
Last Man Standing, Season Premiere, Friday, Sept. 28, 8/7c, FoxAlertMe