Vinessa Antoine Announces Departure From 'General Hospital'

Jessica Napoli
General Hospital is losing a vital cast member.

Vinessa Antoine announced via Twitter on Monday that she's exiting the long-running soap opera.

She joined GH in 2014 as Jordan Ashford, who eventually rose to a position as Commissioner of the Port Charles Police Department.

Ashford is leaving the soap opera and will be taking on the lead role in the upcoming Canadian drama Diggstown.

So, what will happen to her character? An ABC rep told Soap Opera Digest, "Vinessa Antoine exercised her pilot out and is choosing to leave the show. While we are incredibly sad to see an actress of her caliber go, we feel that the character of Jordan Ashford is too important to lose and will be recasting the role."

The daytime drama has been exploring stories about redemption, trauma, and more.

