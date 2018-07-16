'The Proposal': Contestant Woos Mystery Man With Her Rap Skills (VIDEO)
Exclusive ABC
What better way to make someone fall in love with you then rap to them?
On Monday night's newest episode of The Proposal, one contestant shows off her hip-hop writing skills for a chance to win the heart of single Dr. Buck, a.k.a. this week's mystery man.
"I figured I'd spit some bars for you to show you a little bit of my personality," she says.
The Proposal, Mondays, 10/9c, ABC