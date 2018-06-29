Wimbledon 2018 TV Schedule Is 'First Ball to Last Ball' on ESPN Networks

The third and most prestigious Grand Slam tournament in tennis returns to the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club as early-round matches begin at Wimbledon on Monday, July 2.

On the men's side, No. 1 seed Roger Federer attempts to extend his career record to a ninth gentlemen’s singles title. He'll face tough competition from No. 2 seed Rafael Nadal, plus contenders Marin Cilic, Alexander Zverev, Juan Martin Del Potro, Grigor Dimitrov, and Dominic Thiem.

For the ladies, Spain’s Garbiñe Muguruza is the defending champion and is seeded third, with No. 1 Simona Halep, No. 2 Caroline Wozniacki and No. 4 Sloane Stephens the top challengers.

Serena Williams is seeded 25th and looks to rebound after a pectoral injury forced her to withdraw from the French Open.

Tennis legend and current ESPN analyst Chrissie Evert thinks the women's field is wide open for Williams or any other player. "I would say with Serena, thinking about this, what chance do I give for her to win the tournament? I give her as much chance as anybody else because the field is completely open," Evert says. "I don't even know who the favorite is. I don't know if the favorite is Halep, Muguruza or Kvitova or Serena? I give all those women the exact same chance to win this tournament."

For the first time ever, Wimbledon will have cameras on every court for what ESPN calls “First Ball to Last Ball” coverage. ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3 and ESPN+ to air more than 500 matches, and all of them available on the ESPN App. ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC combine for 140 hours of Wimbledon TV coverage through July 15.

Wimbledon 2018 TV Schedule on ESPN Networks

All Times Eastern. Schedule Subject to Change.

Mon, July 2 – Fri, July 6 7am-4:30pm (to 4pm July 4) Early Round Action ESPN Live
Sat, July 7 7-8am Breakfast at Wimbledon presented by Panera Bread ESPN Live
  8am-5pm Early Round Action ESPN Live
Sun, July 8 3-6pm Highlights of Week One ABC Tape
Mon, July 9 7am-4pm Round of 16, Centre Court ESPN Live
  7am-4pm Round of 16, No.1 Court & others ESPN2 Live
Tue, July 10 8am-4pm Ladies’ Quarterfinals, Centre Court ESPN Live
  8am-2pm Ladies’ Quarterfinals, No.1 Court ESPN2 Live
Wed, July 11 8am-4pm Gentlemen’s Quarterfinals, Centre Court ESPN Live
  8am-3pm Gentlemen’s Quarterfinals, No. 1 Court ESPN2 Live
Thur, July 12 7-8am Breakfast at Wimbledon presented by Panera Bread ESPN Live
  8am-1pm Ladies’ Semifinals ESPN Live
Fri, July 13 7-8am Breakfast at Wimbledon presented by Panera Bread ESPN Live
  8am-2pm Gentlemen’s Semifinals ESPN Live
Sat, July 14 8-9am Breakfast at Wimbledon presented by Panera Bread ESPN Live
  9am-3pm Ladies’ Championship, Gentlemen’s Doubles Championship, Ladies’ Doubles Championship ESPN Live
  3-6pm Ladies’ Championship ABC Encore
  9pm-midnight Ladies’ Championship ESPNEWS Encore
Sun, July 15 12:30-3:30am Ladies’ Championship ESPN2 Encore
8-9am Breakfast at Wimbledon presented by Panera Bread ESPN Live
  9am-3pm Gentlemen’s Championship, Mixed Doubles Championship ESPN Live
  3-6pm Gentlemen’s Championship ABC Encore
  8-11pm Gentlemen’s Championship ESPNEWS Encore
Mon, July 16 midnight-3am Gentlemen’s Championship ESPN2 Encore
