UEFA Euro 2024 Soccer TV Schedule on Fox Sports

It’s the summer of soccer, and the beautiful game is in full bloom this month as both the UEFA European Championship and the CONMEBOL Copa América tournaments take place simultaneously for the first time.

The UEFA Euro 2024 brings 24 of Europe’s elite national teams to 10 cities in Germany for the quadrennial continental clash. Second only to the FIFA World Cup in popularity and prestige, the Euro includes roughly half of FIFA’s top 25 ranked teams. Among the favorites are France, England, Belgium, Portugal, Netherlands, Spain and Italy.

This Euro’s “Group of Death” is Group B, with 2023 UEFA Nations League winner Spain, defending Euro champion Italy, 2022 FIFA World Cup third-place finisher Croatia, and Albania, which won its qualifying group over superior squads Poland and Czechia (Czech Republic).

The Euro opens June 14 with Germany vs. Scotland in Munich (Fox), and Group Stage play continues through June 26. The Round of 16 knockout stage takes place June 29-July 2, followed by the quarterfinals July 5-6, semifinals July 9-10, and final match July 14 at Olympiastadion in Berlin.

Fox and FS1 have exclusive English-language TV coverage of Euro 2024.

UEFA Euro 2024 Groups

Group A

Germany, Scotland, Switzerland, Hungary

Group B

Spain, Italy, Croatia, Albania

Group C

England, Denmark, Serbia, Slovenia

Group D

France, Netherlands, Poland, Austria

Group E

Belgium, Romania, Slovakia, Ukraine

Group F

Portugal, Turkey, Czechia, Georgia

Every single #EURO2024 squad, all in one place! ⬇️ — UEFA (@UEFA) June 10, 2024

UEFA Euro 2024 TV Schedule on Fox Sports

All Times Eastern/Central.

GROUP STAGE

Friday, June 14

3/2c: Group A: Germany vs. Scotland, Fox

Saturday, June 15

9a/8a c: Group A: Hungary vs. Switzerland, TBA

Noon/11a c: Group B: Spain vs. Croatia, Fox

3/2c: Group B: Italy vs. Albania, Fox

Sunday, June 16

9a/8a c: Group D: Poland vs. Netherlands, FS1

Noon/11a c: Group C: Slovenia vs. Denmark, FS1

3/2c: Group C: Serbia vs. England, Fox

Monday, June 17

9a/8a c: Group E: Romania vs. Ukraine, TBA

Noon/11a c: Group E: Belgium vs. Slovakia, FS1

3/2c: Group D: Austria vs. France, Fox

Tuesday, June 18

9a/8a c: Group F: Turkey vs. Georgia, TBA

3/2c: Group F: Portugal vs. Czechia, Fox

Wednesday, June 19

9a/8a c: Group B: Croatia vs. Albania, FS1

Noon/11a c: Group A: Germany vs. Hungary, FS1

3/2c: Group A: Scotland vs. Switzerland, Fox

Thursday, June 20

9a/8a c: Group C: Slovenia vs. Serbia, FS1

Noon/11a c: Group C: Denmark vs. England, FS1

3/2c: Group B: Spain vs. Italy, Fox

Friday, June 21

9a/8a c: Group E: Slovakia vs. Ukraine, TBA

Noon/11a c: Group D: Poland vs. Austria, FS1

3/2c: Group D: Netherlands vs. France, Fox

Saturday, June 22

9a/8a c: Group F: Georgia vs. Czechia, TBA

Noon/11a c: Group F: Turkey vs. Portugal, Fox

3/2c: Group E: Belgium vs. Romania, Fox

Sunday, June 23

3/2c: Group A: Switzerland vs. Germany, Fox

3/2c: Group A: Scotland vs. Hungary, FS1

Monday, June 24

3/2c: Group B: Croatia vs. Italy, Fox

3/2c: Group B: Albania vs. Spain, FS1

Tuesday, June 25

Noon/11a c: Group D: France vs. Poland, Fox

Noon/11a c: Group D: Netherlands vs. Austria, FS1

3/2c: Group C: England vs. Slovenia, Fox

3/2c: Group C: Denmark vs. Serbia, FS1

Wednesday, June 26

Noon/11a c: Group E: Ukraine vs. Belgium, Fox

Noon/11a c: Group E: Slovakia vs. Romania, FS1

3/2c: Group F: Georgia vs. Portugal, Fox

3/2c: Group F: Czechia vs. Turkey, FS1

ROUND OF 16

Saturday, June 29

Noon/11a c: Match 38 : 2A vs. 2B, FS1

3/2c: Match 37: 1A vs. 2C, Fox

Sunday, June 30

Noon/11a c: Match 40: 1C vs. 3D/E/F, Fox

3/2c: Match 39: 1B vs. 3A/D/E/F, Fox

Monday, July 1

Noon/11a c: Match 42: 2D vs. 2E, FS1

3/2c: Match 41: 1F vs. 3A/B/C, Fox

Tuesday, July 2

Noon/11a c: Match 43: 1E vs. 3A/B/C/D, FS1

3/2c: Match 44: 1D vs. 2F, Fox

QUARTERFINALS

Friday, July 5

Noon/11a c: Match 45: Winner 39 vs. Winner 37, Fox

3/2c: Match 46: Winner 41 vs. Winner 42, Fox

Saturday, July 6

Noon/11a c: Match 48: Winner 40 vs. Winner 38, Fox

3/2c: Match 47: Winner 43 vs. Winner 44, Fox

SEMIFINALS

Tuesday, July 9

3/2c: Match 49: Winner 45 vs. Winner 46, Fox

Wednesday, July 10

3/2c: Match 50: Winner 47 vs. Winner 48, Fox

FINAL

Sunday, July 14

3/2c: Match 51: Winner 49 vs. Winner 50, Fox