UEFA Euro 2024 Soccer TV Schedule on Fox Sports
It’s the summer of soccer, and the beautiful game is in full bloom this month as both the UEFA European Championship and the CONMEBOL Copa América tournaments take place simultaneously for the first time.
The UEFA Euro 2024 brings 24 of Europe’s elite national teams to 10 cities in Germany for the quadrennial continental clash. Second only to the FIFA World Cup in popularity and prestige, the Euro includes roughly half of FIFA’s top 25 ranked teams. Among the favorites are France, England, Belgium, Portugal, Netherlands, Spain and Italy.
This Euro’s “Group of Death” is Group B, with 2023 UEFA Nations League winner Spain, defending Euro champion Italy, 2022 FIFA World Cup third-place finisher Croatia, and Albania, which won its qualifying group over superior squads Poland and Czechia (Czech Republic).
The Euro opens June 14 with Germany vs. Scotland in Munich (Fox), and Group Stage play continues through June 26. The Round of 16 knockout stage takes place June 29-July 2, followed by the quarterfinals July 5-6, semifinals July 9-10, and final match July 14 at Olympiastadion in Berlin.
Fox and FS1 have exclusive English-language TV coverage of Euro 2024.
UEFA Euro 2024 Groups
Group A
Germany, Scotland, Switzerland, Hungary
Group B
Spain, Italy, Croatia, Albania
Group C
England, Denmark, Serbia, Slovenia
Group D
France, Netherlands, Poland, Austria
Group E
Belgium, Romania, Slovakia, Ukraine
Group F
Portugal, Turkey, Czechia, Georgia
Every single #EURO2024 squad, all in one place! ⬇️
— UEFA (@UEFA) June 10, 2024
UEFA Euro 2024 TV Schedule on Fox Sports
All Times Eastern/Central.
GROUP STAGE
Friday, June 14
3/2c: Group A: Germany vs. Scotland, Fox
Saturday, June 15
9a/8a c: Group A: Hungary vs. Switzerland, TBA
Noon/11a c: Group B: Spain vs. Croatia, Fox
3/2c: Group B: Italy vs. Albania, Fox
Sunday, June 16
9a/8a c: Group D: Poland vs. Netherlands, FS1
Noon/11a c: Group C: Slovenia vs. Denmark, FS1
3/2c: Group C: Serbia vs. England, Fox
Monday, June 17
9a/8a c: Group E: Romania vs. Ukraine, TBA
Noon/11a c: Group E: Belgium vs. Slovakia, FS1
3/2c: Group D: Austria vs. France, Fox
Tuesday, June 18
9a/8a c: Group F: Turkey vs. Georgia, TBA
3/2c: Group F: Portugal vs. Czechia, Fox
Wednesday, June 19
9a/8a c: Group B: Croatia vs. Albania, FS1
Noon/11a c: Group A: Germany vs. Hungary, FS1
3/2c: Group A: Scotland vs. Switzerland, Fox
Thursday, June 20
9a/8a c: Group C: Slovenia vs. Serbia, FS1
Noon/11a c: Group C: Denmark vs. England, FS1
3/2c: Group B: Spain vs. Italy, Fox
Friday, June 21
9a/8a c: Group E: Slovakia vs. Ukraine, TBA
Noon/11a c: Group D: Poland vs. Austria, FS1
3/2c: Group D: Netherlands vs. France, Fox
Saturday, June 22
9a/8a c: Group F: Georgia vs. Czechia, TBA
Noon/11a c: Group F: Turkey vs. Portugal, Fox
3/2c: Group E: Belgium vs. Romania, Fox
Sunday, June 23
3/2c: Group A: Switzerland vs. Germany, Fox
3/2c: Group A: Scotland vs. Hungary, FS1
Monday, June 24
3/2c: Group B: Croatia vs. Italy, Fox
3/2c: Group B: Albania vs. Spain, FS1
Tuesday, June 25
Noon/11a c: Group D: France vs. Poland, Fox
Noon/11a c: Group D: Netherlands vs. Austria, FS1
3/2c: Group C: England vs. Slovenia, Fox
3/2c: Group C: Denmark vs. Serbia, FS1
Wednesday, June 26
Noon/11a c: Group E: Ukraine vs. Belgium, Fox
Noon/11a c: Group E: Slovakia vs. Romania, FS1
3/2c: Group F: Georgia vs. Portugal, Fox
3/2c: Group F: Czechia vs. Turkey, FS1
ROUND OF 16
Saturday, June 29
Noon/11a c: Match 38 : 2A vs. 2B, FS1
3/2c: Match 37: 1A vs. 2C, Fox
Sunday, June 30
Noon/11a c: Match 40: 1C vs. 3D/E/F, Fox
3/2c: Match 39: 1B vs. 3A/D/E/F, Fox
Monday, July 1
Noon/11a c: Match 42: 2D vs. 2E, FS1
3/2c: Match 41: 1F vs. 3A/B/C, Fox
Tuesday, July 2
Noon/11a c: Match 43: 1E vs. 3A/B/C/D, FS1
3/2c: Match 44: 1D vs. 2F, Fox
QUARTERFINALS
Friday, July 5
Noon/11a c: Match 45: Winner 39 vs. Winner 37, Fox
3/2c: Match 46: Winner 41 vs. Winner 42, Fox
Saturday, July 6
Noon/11a c: Match 48: Winner 40 vs. Winner 38, Fox
3/2c: Match 47: Winner 43 vs. Winner 44, Fox
SEMIFINALS
Tuesday, July 9
3/2c: Match 49: Winner 45 vs. Winner 46, Fox
Wednesday, July 10
3/2c: Match 50: Winner 47 vs. Winner 48, Fox
FINAL
Sunday, July 14
3/2c: Match 51: Winner 49 vs. Winner 50, Fox