How to Watch 2024 Copa América Soccer Tournament on TV

The second big event in the summer of soccer kicks off.

The CONMEBOL Copa América has 10 South American teams and six CONCACAF squads competing in 14 U.S. cities.

Lionel Messi (pictured above) and reigning World Cup champion Argentina face Canada in the opening match in Atlanta June 20 on FS1.

The USA’s Group C matches are vs. Bolivia (June 23, Fox), vs. Panama (June 27, Fox) and vs. Uruguay (July 1, FS1).

Quarterfinals are July 4-6, followed by semifinals July 9-10, third-place match July 13, and final at Hard Rock Stadium in South Florida July 14 on FOX.

Get to know the countries participating in the CONMEBOL Copa America™️ 2024 pic.twitter.com/7kyKvhROCs — CONMEBOL Copa América™️ ENG (@copaamerica_ENG) June 11, 2024

The UEFA Euro 2024 tournament in Germany is in full swing, the first time the Euro and Copa América have been held simultaneously. The 2024 Paris Olympics tournament kicks off Wednesday, July 24.

2024 Copa América Groups

Group A

Argentina

Canada

Chile

Peru

Group B

Ecuador

Jamaica

Mexico

Venezuela

Group C

Bolivia

United States

Panama

Uruguay

Group D

Brazil

Colombia

Costa Rica

Paraguay

2024 Copa América Soccer Tournament TV Schedule

All Times Eastern/Central.

GROUP STAGE

Thursday, June 20

8/7c: Group A: Argentina vs. Canada (Atlanta), FS1

Friday, June 21

8/7c: Group A: Peru vs. Chile (Arlington, Texas), FS1

Saturday, June 22

6/5c: Group B: Ecuador vs. Venezuela (Santa Clara, California), FS1

9/8c: Group B: Mexico vs. Jamaica (Houston), FS1

Sunday, June 23

6/5c: Group C: USA vs. Bolivia (Arlington), Fox

9/8c: Group C: Uruguay vs. Panama (Miami), Fox

Monday, June 24

6/5c: Group D: Colombia vs. Paraguay (Houston), FS1

9/8c: Group D: Brazil vs. Costa Rica (Inglewood, California), FS1

Tuesday, June 25

6/5c: Group A: Peru vs. Canada (Kansas City, Kansas), FS1

9/8c: Group A: Chile vs. Argentina (East Rutherford, New Jersey), FS1

Wednesday, June 26

6/5c: Group B: Ecuador vs. Jamaica (Las Vegas), FS1

9/8c: Group B: Venezuela vs. Mexico (Inglewood), FS1

Thursday, June 27

6/5c: Group C: Panama vs. USA (Atlanta), Fox

9/8c: Group C: Uruguay vs. Bolivia (East Rutherford), Fox

Friday, June 28

6/5c: Group D: Colombia vs. Costa Rica (Glendale, Arizona), FS1

9/8c: Group D: Paraguay vs. Brazil (East Rutherford), FS1

Saturday, June 29

8/7c: Group A: Argentina vs. Peru (Miami), FS1

8/7c: Group A: Canada vs. Chile (Orlando, Florida), FS2

Sunday, June 30

8/7c: Group B: Mexico vs. Ecuador (Glendale), Fox

8/7c: Group B: Jamaica vs. Venezuela (Austin, Texas), FS1

Monday, July 1

9/8c: Group C: USA vs. Uruguay (Kansas City, Missouri), FS1

9/8c: Group C: Bolivia vs. Panama (Orlando), FS2

Tuesday, July 2

9/8c: Group D: Brazil vs. Colombia (Santa Clara), FS1

9/8c: Group D: Costa Rica vs. Paraguay (Austin), FS2

QUARTERFINALS

Thursday, July 4

9/8c: Match 25: 1A vs. 2B (Houston), Fox

Friday, July 5

9/8c: Match 26: 1B vs. 2A (Arlington), FS1

Saturday, July 6

6/5c: Match 28: 1D vs. 2C (Glendale), FS1

9/8c: Match 27: 1C vs. 2D (Las Vegas), FS1

SEMIFINALS

Tuesday, July 9

8/7c: Match 29: Winner 25 vs. Winner 26 (East Rutherford), FS1

Wednesday, July 10

8/7c: Match 30: Winner 27 vs. Winner 28 (Charlotte), FS1

THIRD-PLACE MATCH

Saturday, July 13

8/7c: Match 31: Loser 29 vs. Loser 30 (Charlotte), FS1

FINAL

Sunday, July 14

8/7c: Match 32: Winner 29 vs. Winner 30 (Miami), Fox