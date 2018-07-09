Social Media (and Penn Badgley) Goes Dark in Lifetime's 'YOU' Key Art (PHOTO)

"Not everyone wants to be followed."

That tagline perfectly sums up the ominous and layered theme of YOU, Lifetime's upcoming adaptation of the 2014 thriller by Caroline Kepnes (whose Providence is in stores now). The series stars Penn Badgley as Joe, a seemingly normal Brooklyn bookseller who develops a deadly addiction to Beck, one of his customers (Elizabeth Lail).

In this exclusive first look at the show's promotional key art, you get a taste of the tale, which finds Joe using Beck's social media posts and digital footprint to first present himself as her perfect match, then as worst nightmare.

In reality, Joe is an increasingly violent stalker hellbent on removing anyone who dares to come between them. Sera Gamble (The Magicians) and Greg Berlanti (Supergirl) are co-exec producers on the project and Pretty Little Liars alum Shay Mitchell co-stars as Beck's best friend, Peach.

But don't worry about being spoiled on plot points if you're one of the millions who have read the original novel. Gamble has already promised us that certain storylines have been altered, updated, and may even be eliminated to expand the book's universe and deliver new surprises along the way. And given her success with building out The Magicians from its source materials, we have faith in YOU.

YOU, Series Premiere, Sunday, September 9, 10/9c, Lifetime