'Salvation' Sneak Peek: Darius & Grace Find Themselves in Danger in Iceland (VIDEO)

In this week's Salvation, Darius (Santiago Cabrera) and Grace (Jennifer Finnigan) find themselves in a world of trouble while on official business in Iceland!

In a sneak peek of Monday's episode, titled “Detente,” we see the two arrive at the Reykjavik International Science Coalition to meet with the Director General. But what should have been a simple meeting turns dangerous when they're suddenly surrounded by armed soldiers!

A woman then walks out and tells them if they don't leave the country immediately they'll be "forced to shoot." What's going on?!

The synopsis also teases that in this episode, Darius and Grace will have to forge an emotional détente in order to get international cooperation. Meanwhile, Liam (Charlie Rowe) meets a new scientist with a mysterious past.

Watch the full exclusive sneak peek below:

Salvation, Monday, July 2, 9/8c, CBS