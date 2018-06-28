Get Your First Full Look at the New 'Rick and Morty' Sprayground Backpack

Hey, if you're gonna be traveling through different dimensions, you're gonna need a sick bag and Sprayground has got you covered.

The street-style company, known for its edgy, addictive and color-soaked line of wares, has already launched eye-catching backpacks featuring Family Guy, The Simpsons, Pac-Man and its own distinctive shark design. (The camo line is perfection, BTW.)

This week, Sprayground upped their pop culture game with an Instagram sneak peek at their latest collaboration with cult-fave cartoon Rick and Morty. It racked up over 14,000 likes in less than 24 hours! (Never underestimate the fervor of those R&M fans. McDonald's did and yikes.)

Now, we have your exclusive full look at the first of two bags about to drop this summer. And yes, it's ok to drool. Rick is!

The Rick and Morty Shark, available on July 3, features everyone's favorite mad scientist sporting the Sprayground shark mouth in colors befitting the Adult Swim of it all. The bag also features a lined pocket on the top for your shades, a front zippered compartment, interior laptop sleeve, padded shoulder straps, and two side pockets with velcro closures.

Honestly, the only thing it doesn't come with is Szechuan Sauce and a list of snappy replies to the endless "Where did you get that?" queries coming your way. (Note: You can get it right here.)

A second bag is set to debut later this summer and we'll be updating you on that design once it's safe to spill the deets.