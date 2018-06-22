'Black Lightning' Season 1 DVD Includes Tons of Bonus Material (VIDEO)

Get ready to binge the most-watched CW series premiere in the past two years, because Warner Bros. Home Entertainment is releasing Black Lightning: The Complete First Season on Blu-ray and DVD Tuesday, June 26, 2018.

Fans who buy the set will be treated to all 13 full episodes from the freshman season, plus "extra content including the 2017 Comic-Con panel, new featurettes, deleted scenes, gag reel and more," according to a press release.

“In only its first season on the air, Black Lightning has quickly established itself as a hit series with its action-packed episodes and stellar storyline,” said Rosemary Markson, WBHE Senior Vice President, Television Marketing.

"We are very excited to release the first season on Blu-ray and DVD so fans and newcomers alike can add the new hit series to their collections along with newly added bonus content.”

Take an exclusive look at a Black Lightning Season 1 supercut that is being used to promote the DVD release, and which you won't actually find on the DVD:

Black Lightning: The Complete First Season costs $29.98 SRP for the DVD and $39.99 SRP for the Blu-ray. Black Lightning: The Complete First Season is also available to own on Digital via purchase from digital retailers.

Black Lightning, Season 2 Premiere, Tuesday, October 9, 9/8c, The CW