'Lucifer' Star, 'The Magicians' Team & More Step Up to Keep Families Together

It's been a bad week for news from the border, and as more information comes out — and more marches are planned for June 3o across the country — a wave of Hollywood types are putting their money where their dropped jaws are.

Late last night, Lucifer star Lesley-Ann Brandt hatched Care Like a Demon, a GoFundMe campaign aimed directly at raising money for Together Rising, an organization that provides advocates and legal representation for children being kept in detention shelters.

Fox Entertainment Talent Threatens Boycott Over Fox News' Immigration Coverage Talent associated with Fox's entertainment arms are angered over Fox News' coverage of the Trump administration's immigration policy.

In exchange, one lucky do-gooder will score a set of her character's trademark weapons.

I have my Mazikeen practice blades I’ve worked with for 3 seasons now. If I started a go fund me page, randomly selecting one person who donates, will u Lucifer fans rise up? Open to anyone around t world. All proceeds will be spread across various charities helping these kids. — 📎Lesley-Ann Brandt (@LesleyAnnBrandt) June 21, 2018

In less than a day, Lucifans have kicked in almost half of Brandt's $50,000 goal.

I'm raising money for Care Like a Demon. Click to Donate: https://t.co/DcutYGdkn3 via @gofundme — 📎Lesley-Ann Brandt (@LesleyAnnBrandt) June 21, 2018

Mary Elizabeth Ellis of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and Santa Clarita Diet also threw her support behind Together Rising with a heartfelt post on Instagram about the the need for humanity over party. "Let's allow our empathy to bloom here, shed our politics and look at each other as people," she wrote, directing followers to the link in her bio to the non-profit's donation page.

And at the same time, The Magicians producer Sera Gamble tweeted out that she and her fellow EPs John McNamara and Michael London would be matching any donations up to $50000 to Public Counsel, a group working to provide safety to immigrant families seeking asylum in America.

It’s #WorldRefugeeDay. #TheMagicians producers are thinking about immigrant children & families. EP Michael London’s sister is an immigration attorney doing heroic work. Today, we invite you to donate to help. @johnthemcnamara & I will match up to $5000. https://t.co/SgWw9dJv4V — Sera Gamble (@serathegamble) June 20, 2018

John McNamara, Sera GambleIn addition, Gamble rewarded donors with their own magical discipline from the Syfy hit's enchanted Brakebills University if they tweeted her a shot of their contribution receipt.

Update: donate, tweet it at us, we will thank you here and also let you know what we think your Discipline at Brakebills would be. Or, of course, your hedgewitch speciality. As the case may be. #WorldRefugeeDay #TheMagicians https://t.co/Uhry9PhBfi — Sera Gamble (@serathegamble) June 20, 2018

Leave it to a demon, a waitress and a hedge witch to get the job done, right?