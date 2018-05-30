'This Is Us' Already Filmed Its Final Scene — Plus, New Season 3 Scoop on Jack

Before you let the headline scare you, no, This Is Us isn't ending anytime soon. But that doesn't mean the writers don't know the end to the Pearson's story!

During a For Your Emmy Consideration panel in Los Angeles this week, the cast of NBC's hit family drama and creator Dan Fogelman sat down to discuss Season 3 and more juicy details. According to Entertainment Weekly, Fogelman even shared that the team has filmed some of the final scenes for the series.

"We're pretty far along. Our writers and I are kind of to the end. We have a path for each season of the show. We’ve always had a plan," he explained. "I don’t think this show will ever — despite any success it may or may not have — will ever overstay its welcome, and we have a story to tell. And we want to do this the right way. And so we have a plan."

And we're sure they do. The writers of This Is Us have never had a problem surprising fans with shocking reveals and devastating plots. So Fogelman's words come as no surprise. "I’ve actually already shot pieces of the final scene in the series," he revealed.

Additionally, details were shared about what fans can expect this fall, including more about Toby (Chris Sullivan) and Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson). Both characters will reportedly receive their own standalone episodes exploring their lives before the Pearsons.

This detail might shed some light on the depression Toby was so clearly ailing from in the finale, as well as Beth's relationship with foster daughter Déja (Lyric Ross). Of these episodes, Fogelman said, "You’re going to be surprised what Toby and Beth were like before they entered this family."

As for the big "her" debate, the creator revealed that the identity of this mysterious individual — whom Randall and Tess dread going to see in the future — will slowly come to light over the course of the season. "Our plan right now is that big questions will be answered in the course of the season... I think people are going to be surprised with how we use that timeline."

Earlier this week, Ventimiglia teased some more about Jack's Vietnam storyline to EW, saying, "I really don’t want to hint because I want people to be surprised. But what [Fogelman] laid out for me — I didn’t see it coming. I really didn’t see it coming. And I had a pretty good understanding of what it was going to be."

The actor added, "There is a lot to Jack’s history that shapes who he ultimately becomes." Consider us intrigued! Ventimiglia also detailed that there will be plenty of Jack and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) moments, as the show will focus on the start of their relationship.

All of these details and more are really beginning to shape where Season 3 will be heading. Thankfully it doesn't sound like any major Jack-level tragedies are in sight... at least for now.

This Is Us, Returns Fall 2018, NBC