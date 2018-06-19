Is ABC's First 'Proposal' Couple Mike & Monica Still Together?

ABC's new dating show The Proposal premiered Monday night with its first suitor: Mike Rowe, a police officer from Bakersfield, California.

Mike's identity was concealed as 10 single women competed in four pageant-style rounds to win his heart. After narrowing it down to two women — Jessica and Monica — he met them face-to-face and the two women had one last shot to win Mike's heart.

"I will love you and be there for you every single day, every step of the way — through the good, the bad, I’m your person," Jessica told him.

But Monica really sealed the deal with a few tears. She said, "I feel like I’ve had such a great life. ... But there’s one thing that’s missing. And that’s someone like you."

And with that, Mike actually got down on one knee and proposed. But the question remains: Are Mike and Monica still together?

They are! The couple recorded a cute video on social media for the fans:

Mike and Monica even recorded a short video for us to let us know how they're doing! It may have been unconventional, but we hope #TheProposal was just the beginning of their love story. pic.twitter.com/XSRP8bvXsu — The Proposal (@TheProposalTV) June 19, 2018

And they appear to be falling more in love everyday!

This may sound insane but the couple is STILL TOGETHER AND MADLY IN LOVE!! #TheProposal pic.twitter.com/EHKXnjKvht — Robert Mills (@Millsy11374) June 19, 2018

Monica made the relationship social-media official with this Instagram photo:

The Proposal, Mondays, 10/9c, ABC