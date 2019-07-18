'Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee' Welcomes New Faces in Season 11

TV Insider Staff
Preview Netflix

Buckle up for more highly caffeinated conversations in Season 11 of Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee!

Comic (and motor enthusiast) Jerry Seinfeld takes another batch of funny men and women for a spin on his laid-back, roving talk show.

Riding shotgun this season: Eddie Murphy, Seth Rogen, Ricky Gervais, Martin Short, Jamie Foxx, stand-up star Sebastian Maniscalco and Saturday Night Live star Melissa Villaseñor, among others.

Here's hoping the increasingly reclusive Murphy dishes details about his highly anticipated Coming to America sequel. Now that would really get our engines going!

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, Season 11 Premiere, Friday, July 19, Netflix