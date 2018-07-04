'Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular' 2018: Breaking Down the Numbers
Oh, say can you see…amazing pyrotechnics from the comfort of your living room. July 4th, Macy’s lights up the sky over New York City’s East River for another spectacular fireworks display to celebrate the nation’s 242nd birthday.
Kelly Clarkson performs and American Ninja Warrior cohosts Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila are on deck to emcee the event. To mark the occasion, we broke down some facts about the big show. No earplugs necessary here!
100
The minimum number of crew members needed to run the live two-hour telecast.
25
How many different colors are used in the fireworks. It’s more than just red, white and blue exploding in the air!
1,000
The height, in feet, that the screaming sparklers reach above the spectators’ heads.
75,000
The total number of fireworks that whiz heavenward during the show, more than at any other event in the nation. Every single roman candle or chrysanthemum or peony that bursts in the sky is launched by a computer that controls the display. After two decades of hand-lit fireworks, organizers went digital in the 1990s.
365
The number of days it takes to plan the event. Between wrangling talent to perform and host, securing the fireworks and working out logistics, organizers toil all year to make sure the night goes off without a hitch.
0
How many full test-runs of the show are performed before Independence Day. However, the crew will bring a few new shells out to the Mojave Desert four to five times per year to make sure they go boom and not bust.
This article also appeared in the June 25 - July 8 issue of TV Guide Magazine.