Bookmark this page because TV Insider is providing you with a handy weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we’re hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don’t want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we list the top 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of July 3-9.

With Grantchester (July 9 on PBS) returning and the longest-running show on Masterpiece’s current roster, of course that tops our list, and in Season 8, Will (Tom Brittney) is going to be wrestling with quite a bit of guilt.

Meanwhile on streaming, The Lincoln Lawyer returns (July 6 on Netflix), with life going well for attorney Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) … though things get complicated thanks to chef Lisa Trammell (Lana Parrilla). Also on Netflix this week is the new film The Out-Laws (July 7), starring Adam DeVine, Pierce Brosnan, Ellen Barkin, and Nina Dobrev), about a bank manager who thinks his future in-laws held up the bank where he works. Plus, Hijack (which was #4 last week) continues (July 5 on Apple TV+), with Sam (Idris Elba) a bit “naive” about his situation as he tries to find some form of control on the plane.

It’s summer, so tennis fans know what that means: Wimbledon! The oldest and most prestigious tournament in the sport, from the grass court in England, runs from July 3 through July 16 (ABC, ESPN). And the holiday wouldn’t be complete without Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular (NBC), featuring musical performances from Ashanti, Bebe Rexha, Ja Rule, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, and LL Cool J featuring DJ Z-Trip & The Roots.

Also returning to the list from last week are The Bachelorette (was #3), Outlander (was #6), And Just Like That… (was #5), The Walking Dead: Dead City (was #18), Secret Invasion (was #9), Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (was #8), and The Righteous Gemstones (was #19).

Which other shows make our Top 25 of the week? And where do all of these shows, movies, and specials fall in our must-see rankings? Click here to find out, then sound off in the comments with your buzziest shows of the week.